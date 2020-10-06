THE SAME SPACE Will Make its Online Premiere

After the online premiere until 8 October 2020, The Same Space can be seen exclusively on the website of the Festival Dutch Dance Days.

Tonight at 19:30 CET The Same Space will premiere, the latest dance film project by Peter Leung, young creative associate of Dutch National Ballet. Peter Leung directed the dance film, made with five dancers of Dutch National Ballet, as an interactive experience. The performance was filmed simultaneously with three cameras in which the viewer can move from one camera perspective to another, creating an interaction with the space and the dancers.

The Same Space is part of the Virtual Residences of the Festival Dutch Dance Days, in which this year David Middendorp, Cecilia Moisio and Ann Van den Broek, among others, will participate.



The Same Space will premiere on Tuesday 6 October at 19.30 hrs and can be seen via:

https://nederlandsedansdagen.nl/programma/virtual-residency-peter-leung

Immediately after the premiere, the audience can have an online conversation with Peter Leung about his project.



After the online premiere until 8 October 2020, The Same Space can be seen exclusively on the website of the Festival Dutch Dance Days. After 8 October, the production can be viewed for another two months on the Dutch National Ballet's online platform: https://operaballet.nl/online



Peter Leung: "Having made 'Gently Quiet', a series of short dance film portraits at the beginning of the pandemic, I wanted to take the opportunity to research what it means to make a dance film performance. How can I keep an audience invested and interested over a period of more than a few minutes? How does an audience experience a dance work online in a way that feels live? With this project I hope to find out more about these questions and that we, as a dance sector can keep growing artistically in the digital realm that doesn't feel like a substitute for the stage."

