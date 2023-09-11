Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

Review: MAMMA MIA! – AN ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

What did our critic think of MAMMA MIA! – A ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON THE GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater?

Feature: RENE MIOCH PRESENTEERT THEATERSHOW MET FILMMUZIEK INCLUSIEF GROOT ORKEST!

Liefhebbers van film, muziek en mooie verhalen zitten het komende theaterseizoen goed. Vanaf september trekt het orkest van The CineMusic Experience samen met René Mioch door het land. The CineMusic Experience is een concertshow, waarbij het CineMusic-orkest filmmuziek speelt uit meer dan 20 wereldberoemde films. Terwijl het orkest speelt, geniet het publiek bovendien van de mooiste filmfragmenten die synchroon lopen met de muziek op het grote witte doek. Dit, aangevuld met speciale licht- en geluidseffecten, zorgt ervoor dat je de muziek en de film beleeft, zoals je dat niet eerder hebt gedaan. De show wordt gepresenteerd door filmjournalist René Mioch. Hij neemt het publiek mee met bijzondere behind-the-scenes-verhalen over de films, componisten en regisseurs. En dat alles in de intieme setting van het theater. Uniek in Nederland!

Feature: FRISO THEATER OFFICIEEL IN GEBRUIK GENOMEN DOOR DE TOCHT!

Een bijzonder moment vandaag; het Friso Theater is officieel in gebruik genomen door Musical de Tocht. Er draait een bar het toneel op, de avond voor de tocht van 2023 is daar. Vervolgens klinkt er muziek, deelnemers van de tocht verzamelen bij de start, op de schermen doemen de startkooien in Leeuwarden op, de waterpoort komt voorbij, we zijn in Sneek. Vandaag kreeg de pers alvast een klein voorproefje van de magie van de Elfstedentocht in het theater. 

Feature: 'PIETJE BELL EN DE BENDE VAN DE ZWARTE HAND' START MET REPETEREN!

De repetities voor deze hartverwarmende familiemusical zijn vandaag van start gegaan. Met veel trots maakt REP Entertainment vandaag bekend dat Martijn Vogel zich aansluit bij de cast van 'Pietje Bell en de Bende van de Zwarte Hand'. Naast Michael de Roos (Vader Bell), Els Damen (Tante Cato) en Anne-Fleur van der Hoeven (Martha Bell), zal Martijn Vogel te zien zijn in de rol van Jozef Geelman in deze nieuwe familievoorstelling.

