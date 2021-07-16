Michel Van De Aa's UPLOAD Film Version Will Stream on Medici.tv

What if our minds could live forever-if advances in artificial intelligence and neuroscience offered us a way to transfer our memories and experiences into a sustainable digital consciousness? Against the backdrop of present-day and near-future technologies, Michel van der Aa's provocative new opera Upload explores age-old philosophical questions: What are the limits of human memory, and what happens when we are unable to forget? Where do our identities really reside-in our minds, our bodies, our relationships? And how far do the raw data of our lives determine our fate? Watch the trailer of Upload here.



When the live performances of Upload could not take place last March during Dutch National Opera's Opera Forward Festival, the idea of creating a film version was born. Apart from the two singers Roderick Williams (Father) and Julia Bullock (Daughter), the film version also features actors Katja Herbers (Psychiatrist), Ashley Zukerman (CEO), Esther Mugambi (Scientist) and Claron McFadden (Childhood friend). Composed, written and directed by Michel van der Aa. Ensemble MusikFabrik conducted by Otto Tausk.



As of today, this film version can be watched on medici.tv.

Note: viewers in the US will not be able to access the feed until after 1 April 2022. The staged version of Upload is scheduled for the upcoming Bregenzer Festspiele, followed by performances in Amsterdam from 1 October 2021.

