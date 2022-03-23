International Young Patrons Gala Returns in June

The International Young Patrons Gala returns on 4 June with a new theme: Dear Future. Attendees will be able to enjoy a unique experience in the foyer as well as our 'surprise programme' in the theatre. The programme also provides plenty of scope for young and upcoming talent, showcasing both the Dutch National Opera Studio and Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company. The evening will close with a spectacular party in the foyer, featuring a DJ and an open bar. Dutch National Opera & Ballet will be hosting the International Young Patrons Gala on 4 June. The Early Bird tickets went on sale today.

The International Young Patrons Gala (IYPG) is the cultural event of the year for people under the age of 40. This year, after three very successful previous editions that sold out completely, IYPG will return for a fourth time. It is an evening that allows young people to get together and celebrate Dutch National Opera & Ballet's various art forms. This year's theme Dear Future presents an impressive selection of reinterpreted classics - ensuring this gala is an ode to the future, while also nurturing and encouraging young talent. The Dutch National Opera Studio and Junior Company will share the same stage in the gala's 'surprise programme', which will shine a light on their exceptional talents. The evening starts with a walk on the red carpet, includes a backstage experience and then concludes the programme in the theatre with a fabulous after-party. Watch the 2019 gala aftermovie here.

The Young Patrons Circle consists of an international group of young opera and ballet fans who donate to Dutch National Opera & Ballet. It currently comprises 200 young professionals and creatives up to the age of 40, who all share a passion for opera and ballet. The young Patrons Circle gives it members an exclusive, behind-the scenes glimpse into Dutch National Opera & Ballet - allowing them to experience the magic first-hand. We use their donations specifically to support projects by young artists. In this way, we ensure young professionals who do not work in the arts sector support those that do. The Young Patrons Circle is very important in that it helps shape the future of Dutch National Opera & Ballet. Young Patrons receive at least one free ticket for the gala.

