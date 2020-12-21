Extra Broadcasts Announced for Nederlands Dans Theater WHERE THE DREAMS I DON'T REMEMBER GO

After the success of Bourgeois' first collaboration with the company called Little song for NDT 2 in 2019, Nederlands Dans Theater will present his newest and first NDT 1 piece I wonder where the dreams I don't remember go.

This work premiered on December 3, 2020 in NDT's own house, the Lucent Danstheater in The Hague. Extra broadcasts have been announced on January 7 And 8.

The performance is preceded by a brief look behind the scenes and interviews with a number of dancers from the cast. You can order an access link for € 7.5.

https://www.ndt.nl/en/agenda/i-wonder-where-the-dreams-i-dont-remember-go/