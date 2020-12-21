Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Extra Broadcasts Announced for Nederlands Dans Theater WHERE THE DREAMS I DON'T REMEMBER GO

This work premiered on December 3, 2020 in NDT’s own house, the Lucent Danstheater.

Dec. 21, 2020  

After the success of Bourgeois' first collaboration with the company called Little song for NDT 2 in 2019, Nederlands Dans Theater will present his newest and first NDT 1 piece I wonder where the dreams I don't remember go.

This work premiered on December 3, 2020 in NDT's own house, the Lucent Danstheater in The Hague. Extra broadcasts have been announced on January 7 And 8.

The performance is preceded by a brief look behind the scenes and interviews with a number of dancers from the cast. You can order an access link for € 7.5.

https://www.ndt.nl/en/agenda/i-wonder-where-the-dreams-i-dont-remember-go/


