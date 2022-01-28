Dutch National Ballet Announces MADE IN AMSTERDAM

In February, Dutch National Ballet will present the programme Made in Amsterdam, featuring work by three Dutch choreographers, earlier than planned. Despite initially being cancelled, the creative teams continued to work on the new pieces and the dancers continued to rehearse. As a result, the company are now able to present this programme - albeit slightly modified and abridged - at short notice. In this modified version of Made in Amsterdam, we will see work by Rudi van Dantzig and two world premieres by the Young Creative Associates Wubkje Kuindersma and Sedrig Verwoert. Made in Amsterdam can be seen from 20 February to 4 March and will be livestreamed on 26 February.

Wubkje Kuindersma - Anatomy of Light (world premiere)

Anatomy of Light is a piece for ten dancers, set to music by Jacob ter Veldhuis. Wubkje Kuindersma's creation is inspired by her fascination with and love of light. Light for Wubkje is a metaphor for the soul, vitality, hope and transformation. The magical phenomenon of white light breaking into countless colours inspired her to choose a prism for the set design. The set and costumes are the work of Tatyana van Walsum, who previously made costumes for Last Resistance (2018) and Manoeuvre (2020). For the lighting, Kuindersma is working together with lighting designer Tom Visser.

Sedrig Verwoert - Do All Dogs Go To Heaven? (world premiere)

Do All Dogs Go To Heaven? is a new work about the present times, in which themes such as virtual reality and identity are increasingly prevalent. What is the meaning of reality and identity in today's world? How human is it all still? How are we connected to each other? And how do we transform ourselves (as individuals) in this? In Do All Dogs Go To Heaven? this transformation is visualised and the focus is on the body. The theme is further developed by artists Bart Hess and Nick Verstand, also both Dutch born and bred. The music is by the American composer Julius Eastman (1940 - 1990), a gay, black artist who strived to live these roles to the fullest.

Costumes

Artist and designer Bart Hess has designed costumes for Dutch National Ballet for the first time. He previously created the campaign images for season 21/22. Having already worked with well-known names such as Lady Gaga and Iris van Herpen, his work focuses on the relationship between the human body and materials, and his creations can be admired all over the world.

Lighting and set design

Artist Nick Verstand explores human perception using audiovisual installations and other equipment. His work is centred around breaking through social boundaries, as well as the boundary between the immaterial and the material. He recently performed his audiovisual show WITHIN WITHOUT at Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam. He also had exhibitions and live performances at Paris Couture Week and Amsterdam Dance Event.

Rudi van Dantzig - Voorbij Gegaan

In addition to the premiere ballets by the Young Creative Associates, we will also be presenting Voorbij Gegaan by writer and choreographer Rudi van Dantzig. Few have left a mark on Dutch dance quite like Van Dantzig. Voorbij Gegaan was created in 1979 for the Netherlands' most famous dance duo, Alexandra Radius and Han Ebbelaar. In honour of their 20th anniversary as dancers, he choreographed this classic pas-de-deux to etudes by composer and pianist Frédéric Chopin.

Performances Made in Amsterdam in National Opera & Ballet, Amsterdam

Sun. 20* (première), Tue. 22, Sat. 26**, Sun. 27* February 2022

Wed. 2, Fri. 4 en Sat. 5* March 2022

start: 20.15h CET *14.00h (CET)

** also livestream

Tickets are available from the box office of Dutch National Opera & Ballet +31(0) 20 625 54 55.

Tickets can be booked online via the website www.operaballet.nl.

