Diego González-Clark Speciale Gast In Nieuwe K3-show Vleugels

Urgent, compelling and extravagant. Dutch National Opera's Opera Forward Festival (OFF) is a contrarian exploration of as yet uncharted territory. OFF seeks sounds that are still underrepresented in opera through groundbreaking musical theatre productions, in-depth programs, and new collaborations.

January 17, 2023

Following the success of Missa in tempore belli the previous season, the Chorus of Dutch National Opera and the dancers of Dutch National Ballet are combining forces once more. Led by choreographer and director Christian Spuck, they share the stage with four soloists, accompanied by the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra. In his interpretation of Verdi's Messa da Requiem, Spuck brings together vocal music and dance with great virtuosity, in poetically powerful tableaux.