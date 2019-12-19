December 19th Update: THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National Tour Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Netherlands Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Netherlands:

Best Breakthrough Performance

Julia Berendse - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 30%

Anne de Blok - SCHULD - National tour 26%

Martijn Vogel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 25%

Best Choreography

Stanley Burleson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 55%

Chiara Re - SCHULD - National tour 32%

Daan Wijnands - 'T SCHAEP MET DE 5 POOTEN - DeLaMar Theater 14%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Tony Neef - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 26%

John Kraaijkamp - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 20%

Ad Knippels - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 15%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Pia Douwes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 30%

Willemijn Verkaik - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 19%

Wieneke Remmers - SCHULD - National tour 15%

Best Lighting Design

Uri Rapaport - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 40%

Wannes van der Veer - KIKKER EN HET AVONTUUR - National tour 30%

Benno Barends - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 19%

Best Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 40%

KIKKER EN HET AVONTUUR - National tour 18%

FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 17%

Best Play

WET - Perdu Amsterdam 100%

Best Set Design

Carla Janssen Hofelt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 61%

Eric Goossens - FUN HOME - International theatre Amsterdam 23%

Kathelijne Monnens - THE LITTLE MERMAID - National tour 16%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Ad Knippels - ANASTASIA - Circustheater Scheveningen 31%

Raymond Paardekooper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 25%

Edwin Jonker - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 19%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Mylène d'Anjou - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 37%

Irene Kuiper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 32%

Cystine Carreon - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 30%

