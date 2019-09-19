Actors Anonymous Present THE GOD OF CARNAGE

THE GOD OF CARNAGE zooms in on one evening with Alan, Annette, Veronica and Michael. What starts as a civilised conversation quickly disintegrates as the polite middleclass façade crumbles and the adults find themselves in a chaotic verbal battleground with relationships unraveling and tensions running high. THE GOD OF CARNAGE is a comedy about human nature, relationships and our struggle to keep up appearances. Relatable to anyone who has ever tried - and failed - to take the moral high ground, THE GOD OF CARNAGE is a sharp comedy that shines a light on the bad traits we all like to keep hidden. This critically acclaimed play has enjoyed success in the West End and Broadway, and is the winner of an Olivier award for Best Comedy and three Tony Awards.

THE GOD OF CARNAGE will make audiences laugh out loud and then cringe at the - bad - behaviour they will no doubt recognize in themselves...

THE GOD OF CARNAGE is Actors Anonymous' second production following on from their debut show BECKY SHAW that enjoyed a sell-out run in Amsterdam in 2018. Actors Anonymous are an Amsterdam based English-language theatre company creating fresh and contemporary theatre with an edge.

Created by Actors Anonymous | Directed by Cíntia Taylor

NOVEMBER 21, 23, 27, 28 and 30, 2019 at 20.00

LOCATION: Perdu | Kloveniersburgwal 86 1012 CZ Amsterdam

ENGLISH PERFORMANCE (NO SURTITLES) | actorsanonymous.nl | perdu.nl





