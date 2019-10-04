Sir Ranulph Fiennes Will Embark on Tour Across North America

Named by the Guinness Book of Records as "the world's greatest living explorer", Sir Ranulph Fiennes is to embark on a live tour across Canada and America with tickets on sale now and available at www.faneproductions.com/fiennes-north-america. The tour will begin on Wednesday 18th April 2020 at George Weston Recital Hall, Toronto and conclude on Monday 20th April at Symphony Space, New York. Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously offers a personal journey through the legendary explorer's life, from his early years to the present day, showcasing his pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.

Amongst his many record-breaking achievements, writer and poet Sir Ranulph was the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.

Both light-hearted and strikingly poignant, Living Dangerously spans Sir Ranulph's childhood and school misdemeanours, his army life and early expeditions, right through the Transglobe Expedition to his current Global Reach Challenge - his goal to become the first person in the world to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes' many endeavours have pushed his endurance levels to the very limits, inspiring generations and making him a pioneer of exploration with an unparalleled story to tell.

This international tour follows over 100 live dates that Ranulph Fiennes has performed in the UK, with total box office receipts of over £1,000,000. Ranulph continues to tour the UK and his current Autumn tour dates can be found at www.faneproductions.com/fiennes-north-america.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes said: "I've been privileged to see so many parts of our planet, and I'm looking forward to sharing stories I've amassed in that time with audiences in the UK, the US and Canada very soon."

Tickets for Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously are on sale now, available at www.faneproductions.com/fiennes-north-america.





