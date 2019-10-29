Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical on Tour!

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is now on tour across America! SUMMER features a book by Tony Award® nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony Award® winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Tony Award® winner Howell Binkley, sound by Tony Award® nominee Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Colin Fleming-Stumpf, BroadwayWorld: The three main Donnas--Hardy, Hairston, and Williamson--give compelling and authentic acting performances, capturing both the highs and lows of Donna Summer's tumultuous life and career. Unbeknownst to many, including myself, Donna didn't slide easily into fame and stardom. She battled sexism, opportunistic and dishonest figures in the music industry, and even briefly walked away from performing. The three main actresses brought poise and believability to Donna during the many stages of her life.

Mark Meszoros, News Herald: The performers aren't helped by the staging asked of them by folks such as the previously mentioned McAnuff, also the show's director. The odd mechanics of the show are best illustrated in the fact Williamson also plays Donna's mother, Mary Gaines, and often must bounce between her and Diva Donna at a moment's notice. It's a distracting creative choice at first, but you do get used to it - and thus are well prepared for the point when Hardy, looking just as she does as Duckling Donna, begins portraying Donna's oldest daughter, Mimi.

Andrea Simakis, Cleveland.com: We are offered but brief glimpses of her music industry trailblazing. For one thing, she wrote or co-wrote most of her songs, though we never see her actually composing anything, cheating us of the thrill of the art of creation that so animated "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." Nor do we learn about how her music influenced styles ranging from house and techno to today's EDM.

Glenn Anderson, Star 102 Cleveland: The story never really congeals, and left you either asking questions why, or feeling that her story must not have been that important. The slickest of musicals find a way to intertwine the story and music so it feels like a complete thought, and this did not feel that way.

