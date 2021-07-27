New Dates for FROZEN at the Eccles Theater Announced

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced that Broadway will return to the Eccles Theater, 2 days earlier. Due to recent scheduling shifts, Disney's Frozen will begin performances in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to launch the beginning of the shows presented by Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney's Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive three-week premiere engagement at the Eccles Theater (131 South Main St.) beginning Tuesday, Oct. 26 with performances running through Saturday, Nov. 13. Disney's Frozen was previously scheduled to run Oct. 28 to Nov. 14, 2021.

All affected ticket holders for Disney's Frozen have been contacted by their point of purchase with their new performance dates, if applicable, and an explanation of their options. Broadway at the Eccles assures affected ticket holders that the value of their ticket is safe. Should affected ticket holders be unable to attend on their new dates, options include moving into another performance of Frozen or a refund.

Tickets for Disney's Frozen are available now by visiting Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, please contact groups@broadway-at-the-eccles.com or call 801-703-2057.

Show dates are Tuesday, Oct. 26 with performances running through Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Eccles Theater. Performance times are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $25. All pricing includes a $5.50 Facility Fee which is made up of a $5.00 Theatre Restoration Fee and a $0.50 Arts for All Fee.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Prior to your return to the Eccles Theater, we will share our current health and safety protocols designed to create a comfortable environment for our patrons. These protocols are being developed in collaboration with Salt Lake County Arts & Culture and the Salt Lake County Health Department based on local, state, and federal guidelines, and industry best practices. The Eccles Theater team will review and refine these protocols regularly and always with the health and safety of our guests, cast, crew, and staff in mind.



Rest assured, if we need to cancel any performance at any time for any reason - The Value Of Your Ticket Is Safe. You will receive a refund or credit to your account.



Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical Productions' megahit The Lion King on tour across North America.

By the end of 2021 there will be five productions of Frozen around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts across the country in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.