Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; Chattanooga Theatre Centre's WORKING Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Nashville:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Elizabeth Krebs - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre 17%

Alex Dee - GREASE - Capitol Theatre 14%

Rachael Parker - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 14%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shanda Perkins - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre 38%

Anne Wonder - LITTLE MERMAID - South Jackson Performing Arts 26%

Denese Kelley - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 12%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Charlotte Shealy - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 40%

Angie Dee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 23%

Jana Denning - TUCK EVERLASTING - Warren Arts 9%

Best Direction Of A Play

RJ Palhegyi - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 28%

Mike Parker - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre 24%

Chuck Tuttle - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 20%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Paul Vasterling - NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER - Nashville Ballet 46%

Abe Reybold - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 27%

Jana Denning - BAD AUDITIONS - Warren Arts 27%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Chad Denning - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 51%

Matula - THEATER BUG - 2021 16%

Valerie Whitcomb - SEVEN - Kindling Arts Festival 14%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jesse Watts - THE OUTISDERS - Bravo Boro 53%

Scott Leathers - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 25%

Stephen Moss - SOMETHING ROTTEN - 2021 13%

Best Musical

WORKING: A MUSICAL - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 24%

RAGTIME - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 20%

ASSASSINS - South Jackson Performing Arts 18%

Best Performer In A Musical

Shandra Burnett - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Signal Mountain Playhouse 15%

Crystal Kurek - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 14%

Ava Rivera - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 13%

Best Performer In A Play

Jack Forte - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 14%

Jordan Chambers - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 13%

Charlie Jones - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 12%

Best Play

THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 30%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 28%

THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 25%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 18%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 14%

THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theater Company 13%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angie Dee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 37%

Jesse Watts & Pixie Convertino - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 26%

Scott Leathers - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 15%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tanner Roman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 61%

David Weinstein - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 19%

David Weinstein - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 19%

Best Streaming Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - MTSU 31%

PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 28%

THE FANTASTICKS - Source One Five 15%

Best Streaming Play

ROMEO AND JULIET - MTSU 80%

ALABAMA STORY - Cumberland County Playhouse 20%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Georgia Sharp - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Signal Mountain Playhouse 15%

Ava Rivera - GREASE - Capitol Theatre 12%

Matthew Roberts - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ryen Lawing - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 14%

Amanda Medlin - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 13%

Andrea Coleman - CLUE - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 10%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Megan Utech - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 28%

Delanie Sullivan - SOUP DU JOUR - Warren Arts 27%

James Rudoplh - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 24%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

PETER PAN - Nashville Children's Theatre 75%

PLAID TIDINGS - Cumberland County Playhouse 25%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 33%

LAST ROUND UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 21%

SCROOGE - Cumberland County Playhouse 12%