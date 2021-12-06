Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Nashville: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Elizabeth Krebs - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre 17%



THE OUTSIDERS

14%

GREASE

14%

Rachael Parker -- Bravo BoroAlex Dee -- Capitol Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shanda Perkins - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre 37%

Anne Wonder - LITTLE MERMAID - South Jackson Performing Arts 27%

Denese Kelley - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 11%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Charlotte Shealy - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 39%

Angie Dee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 23%

Jana Denning - TUCK EVERLASTING - Warren Arts 10%



Best Direction Of A Play

RJ Palhegyi - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 28%

Chuck Tuttle - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 22%

Mike Parker - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre 22%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Paul Vasterling - NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER - Nashville Ballet 44%

Jana Denning - BAD AUDITIONS - Warren Arts 28%

Abe Reybold - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 28%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Chad Denning - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 52%

Matula - THEATER BUG - 2021 17%

Valerie Whitcomb - SEVEN - Kindling Arts Festival 14%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jesse Watts - THE OUTISDERS - Bravo Boro 52%

Scott Leathers - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 25%

Stephen Moss - SOMETHING ROTTEN - 2021 14%



Best Musical

WORKING: A MUSICAL - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 27%

RAGTIME - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 22%

ASSASSINS - South Jackson Performing Arts 20%



Best Performer In A Musical

Shandra Burnett - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Signal Mountain Playhouse 16%

Ava Rivera - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 13%

Crystal Kurek - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 13%



Best Performer In A Play

Jack Forte - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 14%

Charlie Jones - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 13%

Jordan Chambers - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 13%



Best Play

THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 31%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 29%

THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 24%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 18%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 14%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angie Dee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 37%

Jesse Watts & Pixie Convertino - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 26%

Scott Leathers - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 14%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tanner Roman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 61%

David Weinstein - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 20%

David Weinstein - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 19%



Best Streaming Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - MTSU 33%

PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 27%

SOUP DU JOUR - Warren Arts 15%



Best Streaming Play

ROMEO AND JULIET - MTSU 81%

ALABAMA STORY - Cumberland County Playhouse 19%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Georgia Sharp - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Signal Mountain Playhouse 16%

Ava Rivera - GREASE - Capitol Theatre 11%

Matthew Roberts - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 8%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amanda Medlin - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 14%

Ryen Lawing - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 14%

Andrea Coleman - CLUE - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 10%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Delanie Sullivan - SOUP DU JOUR - Warren Arts 29%

Megan Utech - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 27%

James Rudoplh - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 25%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

PETER PAN - Nashville Children's Theatre 75%

PLAID TIDINGS - Cumberland County Playhouse 25%

