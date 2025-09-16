Scenic City Shakespeare to Bring TWELFTH NIGHT To Three Chattanooga Venues

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scenic City Shakespeare will bring the Bard's delightful comedic romp TWELFTH NIGHT to three Chattanooga venues this October!

FREE Shakespeare in the Park is back at Greenway Farms Park for Friday and Saturday evening performances October 3rd and 4th, 10th and 11th, 17th and 18th, 24th and 25th. Thursday touring performances will take place at Barking Legs Theater October 2nd and 9th, and Crabtree Farms October 23rd. This Elizabethan-styled production marries talented local professionals and the great tradition of Shakespeare's live theater with slapstick comedy, bawdy romance, and sometimes- silly swordplay. TWELFTH NIGHT is a fast-paced, fanciful tale of shipwreck, disguise, and over-the-top practical jokes. Performances begin at 7:00PM. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, seating is not provided.

Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park is presented for FREE thanks to generous support from ArtsBuild, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Tower Community Bank, and individual donations. Please consider supporting free outdoor theater by making a donation at sceniccityshakespeare.org.

The cast of TWELFTH NIGHT includes Sarah Roberts (Viola), Amanda Medlin (Olivia), Jonathan Harris (Orsino), Hunter Rodgers (Malvolio), Morgan Robbins (Maria), Jacob Moore (Sir Toby), Billy Pate (Sir Andrew), Jim Eernisse (Sebastian), Mason Chattin-Carter (Feste), Gracie Gilbert (Antonio), Lindsey Swanson (Fabian), Art Sanner (Valentine) and company apprentices Karilayn Massengale (Officer 1) and Zoey Roberts (Officer 2). Adapted and directed by SCS Co-Founder and Education Director Emma Collins, the TWELFTH NIGHT creative team induces Assistant Director Hunter Rodgers, Technical Director Ryan Laskowski (Co-Founder/Artistic Director), Producer/Stage Manager Antine Offenbach, with costume design by Brenda Schwab, choreography by Monica Ellison, fight choreography by Will Snyder of Battle Kat Combat, and intimacy direction by Rachel Craig.