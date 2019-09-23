Roxy Regional Theatre Presents Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS

Our nation's most notorious assassins are gathering this fall on the stage of Clarksville's oldest professional theatre to violently pursue a twisted American Dream.



Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, October 4, at 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's traditional pay-what-you-can opening night, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.



A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, ASSASSINS combines Sondheim's signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation's celebrity culture and the violent ambition to obtain it. Bending the rules of time and space, this one-act historical "revusical" takes us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which four assassins and five would-bes from different periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.



Directed by Ryan Bowie, the cast features Geoff Belliston as John Wilkes Booth, Brian Best as Charles Guiteau, Ian Alexander Erbe as Leon Czologosz, Mike Kinzer as Giuseppe Zangara, Benny Jones as Samuel Byck, Caitie L. Moss as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, Melody Lieberman as Sara Jane Moore, Donald Groves as John Hinckley and Matthew Combs as Lee Harvey Oswald. Ryan Bowie narrates the show as The Proprietor and Balladeer, while Amanda Pitt, David Graham and Katie Stafford round out the cast.



Please be advised, this production is intended for mature audiences only, due to violence and profanity.



Written by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman and based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr., ASSASSINS is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).



This production is made possible in part by Philip Anderson & Mary Anne Harris, Gerald & Jane Gilman and Jim Knoll & Jeanine Johnson. Additional funding support has been provided by Jill Eichhorn & Barry Kitterman and David & Marianne Straka.



Performances run October 4 through October 19 on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, October 12.



Tickets are $30 (adults) and $15 (13 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run.



The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.





