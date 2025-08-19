ROCK N' ROLL REIMAGINED WITH FRANKIE MORENO Comes to Nashville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock N' Roll Reimagined With Frankie Moreno is headed to Nashville!

You do not need to travel all the way to Las Vegas to experience the dazzling vocal stylings of chart-topping singer, songwriter, and arranger Frankie Moreno.

Joined by his band and your very own Nashville Symphony, Frankie takes the stage to perform unforgettable hits from Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, and Elvis Presley under the direction of Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez.

The performance is on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.