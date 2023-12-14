Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'

The show, directed by ETC founder and Artistic Director Garry Lee Posey, ran from December 1-3 & 7-9 at Barking Legs Theatre in Chattanooga.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

The Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga recently presented the second-ever production of “Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical.” See photos from the production.

The show, directed by ETC founder and Artistic Director Garry Lee Posey, ran from December 1-3 & 7-9 at Barking Legs Theatre in Chattanooga. John Thomas McCecil served as the musical director for the production. Posey and his team have spent the last year working with the musical’s creators to further develop the show. 

(ETC workshopped Crawlspace for a week last summer as part of their “Brave New Works Musical Development Series”, which culminated with two staged readings performed for Chattanooga audiences in July.)

The latest production of Crawlspace is a testament to ETC’s commitment to helping writers fine-tune new material for the stage. “We have always been attracted to new works, to giving those new works a safe space to exist the way they were meant to, in front of an audience and filtered through an actor,” said Mr. Posey.

Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical is a work of historical fiction set against the backdrop of an infamous American murder case from 1970’s- the John Wayne Gacy murders. The musical takes audiences on a mind-bending odyssey through the shadowy depths of the human mind, exploring the enigmatic edges of sanity, the risks of true crime obsession, and the lasting legacies of abuse. It features book and lyrics by Jason Spraggins and music by Matt Glickstein. Crawlspace premiered at Tennessee Tech University in November 2022 under the direction of Mark H. Creter. More information can be found on the show’s website: Click Here

Photo Credit: John Mistric

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents 'Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical'
The Cast of Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical


