OZ Arts Presents THE TRIANGLE From New Dialect

Following its sold-out engagement last season, Nashville's celebrated contemporary dance company, New Dialect, returns to OZ Arts Nashville February 20-23 with its critically acclaimed work, The Triangle, and the world premiere of First Fruit by esteemed Miami-based choreographer Rosie Herrera.

New Dialect Artistic Director and choreographer Banning Bouldin created The Triangle while she confronted her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. The highly visual work is a deeply personal and surrealistic production that combines conceptual fashion, sculpture, and powerful movement to re-envision disability and limitation as opportunities to uncover new strengths.

The Triangle makes its triumphant return to Nashville after New Dialect's debut at the prestigious Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in August 2019 and ahead of the company's developing US tour through South Arts' Momentum initiative. An intensive professional development program over a three-year period, Momentum provides five Southern dance companies with touring support including mentorship, networking, conference showcasing and exhibiting, onsite planning meetings with presenters and tour-prep residencies.

New Dialect's program at OZ Arts will also feature the world premiere of First Fruit by Miami-based, Cuban American choreographer Rosie Herrera. Called "the Pina Bausch of South Beach" by The New York Times, Herrera's newest work explores universal themes of intimacy and human connection with her signature passion, striking imagination and delightful wit. The debut of First Fruit marks the culmination of a creative residency with New Dialect that included a dance intensive for local artists, a workshop at Hispanic Family Foundation's Baila Dance Studio and a master class for adults at Centennial Performing Arts Studios.

This engagement is New Dialect's fourth presentation at OZ Arts and one of eight productions this season featuring local artists, demonstrating the contemporary arts center's commitment to fostering exceptional Nashville talent.

OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director Mark Murphy says, "It is thrilling to build on the vital relationship between OZ Arts and Nashville's leading contemporary dance company by re-mounting their hit production The Triangle. So many people were turned away from the sold-out OZ Arts performances in 2019 that it seemed essential to give audiences another opportunity to experience this important work, which has captured national attention. It is an honor to also present the world premiere of Rosie Herrera's charming and idiosyncratic First Fruit, an important new work from the groundbreaking Cuban American choreographer, who is quickly becoming one of the dance world's most distinctive rising stars."

New Dialect will perform The Triangle and First Fruit February 20-23 at OZ Arts Nashville. Tickets are $25-45 and are available now at www.ozartsnashville.org or 615-350-7200.

For more information about this performance, visit www.ozartsnashville.org/the-triangle-2020.

For more information about Rosie Herrera's residency with New Dialect, visit www.newdialect.org/rosie-herrera.





