OZ Arts Presents Martha Redbone's BONE HILL Next Month

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced revered blues and soul singer Martha Redbone will take the OZ Arts stage with a cast of eight actors/musicians to perform the epic interdisciplinary theater production Bone Hill: The Concert December 2 and 3, 2022.

Originally co-commissioned by prestigious New York institutions Lincoln Center and The Public Theater, Martha Redbone's stirring production takes audiences on a thought-provoking, uniquely American journey inspired by empowered women from her memories as a Black and Cherokee girl growing up in the Black Mountain "coal country" of Kentucky. Redbone blends the folk and country sounds of the Appalachian Mountains with the gospel, bluegrass, rhythm and blues music traditions of Redbone's African American father and traditional Cherokee chants and lullabies that honor the Choctaw spirit of her mother.

With a musical style described as "a brilliant collision of cultures" by The New Yorker, Redbone's Bone Hill powerfully explores our nation's history through the lives of four generations of Cherokee women. What unfolds is the story of one family's connection to the land, both the simplicity and sacredness of that connection and the ruptures that threaten to extinguish it.

"Martha Redbone creates a fresh, joyous and profound form of musical theater with a powerful message of respect for her Native American heritage," says Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "We're proud to have Martha bring this theatrical concert experience to the OZ Arts stage and introduce the Nashville community into her deeply engaging story."

OZ Arts will present Bone Hill on December 2 and 3 in its expansive warehouse. Tickets begin at $20 and are on sale now at the following link.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.