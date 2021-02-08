OZ Arts Nashville Announces Premiere Of PRISM, A Live Theatrical Performance Combining Dance And Live Music

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced that performances of PRISM, a provocative installation experience created for a physically distanced audience in a vast creative warehouse, will take place from March 12 to 21, 2021. Nearly one year to the day since all performances halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, small audience groups will be welcomed back into the expansive warehouse for a journey through a visual environment featuring striking installations with rich lighting, live music and a performance by some of Nashville's most innovative dancers.

PRISM explores aspects of voyeurism, our changing relationship to physical intimacy, and the role of chance in determining ultimate outcomes. The performance will be repeated in 40-minute cycles over the course of several days, allowing hundreds of local art lovers the chance to experience live contemporary performance while following social distancing measures and wearing masks.

PRISM was conceived and choreographed by Nashville-based artist, originally from Costa Rica, David Flores and includes an original score by Blair School of Music graduate George Miller, performed live by Alicia Enstrom on violin and Adam Lochemes on electronics and production. The performance invites audiences to examine personally held societal expectations and the ways we interact with one another at a time when relationships, both private and public, have been redefined. In addition to Flores, the company of dancers includes many long-time collaborators, such as Becca Hoback and Emma Morrison, as well as recent Nashville additions Lenin Fernandez and Joi Ware.

"Inviting small audiences back into the OZ Arts warehouse for such a striking performance is an incredibly exciting moment for OZ after many months of virtual-only presentations," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "We've missed seeing our audience members and are eager to introduce them to the innovative and captivating vision of these inspiring artistic collaborators."

Health and safety protocols will be enforced, including mandatory masks, temperature screenings and social distancing. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the building and there will be continuous cleaning and disinfection of common areas. The performance schedule has been timed to ensure the small groups of audience members (no more than 20 at a time) will not overlap.

"I'm honored to work with the team at OZ Arts and my inspiring collaborators to make PRISM a reality," said concept creator and choreographer David Flores. "With our continually changing relationship to bodies and physical contact being even more heightened within the past year, the themes of this installation experience have become universal. We are so excited to have an opportunity to share live performance with Nashville audiences again."

Tickets for PRISM are $15 and are available now at https://www.ozartsnashville.org/prism/. Each performance cycle is open to a limited audience. Audiences are standing or moving throughout this event, but seating is available by request. Following the March 12th premiere, performances will continue March 13-14 and March 19-21 with matinee and evening options available on the weekends.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants, including funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit https://www.ozartsnashville.org/.

About OZ Arts Nashville

Founded in 2013, OZ Arts Nashville has quickly established itself as one of the Southeast's most influential and respected producers and presenters focused on the creation and presentation of significant performing and visual art works by diverse cultural visionaries who are making vital contributions to the evolution of contemporary culture. Through performances, exhibitions, and community events, OZ Arts focuses on producing and presenting the work of local and visiting artists who reflect our diverse society, utilize new artistic forms and technology in creative ways, and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement with audiences, students and cultural and civic leaders. OZ Arts' unique creative warehouse has developed a reputation as a major national and regional laboratory for experimentation and a home for contemporary dance and performance. More than 50,000 audience members have been introduced to adventurous artists from around the world since the organization opened, and hundreds of local and regional artists have used OZ's 10,000 square-foot warehouse theater to develop new works. For more information, please visit ozartsnashville.org.