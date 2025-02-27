Kindling Arts Presents THE DISCO BALL: SPELLBOUND This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kindling Arts has announced the third annual installment of their fundraiser The Disco Ball with a vibrant new theme: Spellbound. The one-night-only performance party which raises money to support local artist projects in the upcoming Kindling Artist Festival 2025, will be held on Sunday, April 13th from 6pm-9pm at Eastside Bowl. Attendees of The Disco Ball: Spellbound are encouraged to dress in their Enchanted Forest Disco best, including flowing robes, celestial shimmers, leather and lace, animal prints, wild textures, and more.

One of Nashville's most electrifying fundraiser events since 2023, The Disco Ball: Spellbound offers an interactive and joy-filled celebration unlike any other in town. Audiences are invited to summon their most fabulous selves for the immersive, magical evening that transforms the incredible space at Eastside Bowl into an underground disco. The irresistible night of bewitching performances, lively activations, and inclusive community is an unforgettable party more beguiling than any other, and will be underscored by sublime beats from DJ Amy Darling. Attendees are encouraged to conjure magic and mix mystery with mayhem with their costumes for the evening. A full list of performers will be announced in mid-March, including some previews of performances set for Kindling Arts Festival 2025.

The Kindling Arts team is also accepting nominations for the "Queen of The Disco Ball" honor, a new opportunity to recognize the incredible impact local community members have had on the arts community. The first honoree, recognized in 2024, was choreographer, performer, educator, and community leader Shabaz Ujima. Nominees can be any gender, create art in any discipline, and be from background. They can also serve any role in the local arts ecosystem, and should align with Kindling's values.

Nominations are being accepted through Friday, March 7, 2025, and the awardee will be crowned at the April 13th event as part of the evening's festivities.

All proceeds from The Disco Ball: Spellbound will support artist projects in Kindling Arts Festival 2025, which the organization previously announced for July 24-27, 2025 with the theme of "Fortunes & Fates." Kindling is celebrating its 8th year of programming with the four-day signature Festival, including more than 15 anticipated performance projects at venues in West Nashville including The Darkhorse Theater, OZ Arts Nashville, and Nashville School for the Aerial Arts.

"We cannot wait to gather with our community and celebrate the universal themes of magic, transformation, and revelry that have long been intertwined with the arts by centering the Spellbound theme for The Disco Ball," said Daniel Jones, Kindling Arts' Producing Artistic Director. "Our singular evening will once again uplift communal joy by evoking the power and unique magic that artists invoke through their performance, music, and storytelling to enchant connect us both on and off the stage."

Tickets to The Disco Ball: Spellbound are $55 for Standard Admission, $125 for VIP Seating (including 2 drink tickets plus reserved seating on the ground floor), and $250 for Patron Packages (including 2 drink tickets, premium seating on the ground floor, 1 key to the treasure trove, and a tax-deducible donation to Kindling Arts). All ticket levels include the full performance party, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and access to bowling lanes. Tickets are on sale now at: kindlingarts.com

There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities available for The Disco Ball: Spellbound and for Kindling Arts Festival 2025. Groups of 4 or more looking to attend the Ball can explore event sponsorship opportunities, including reserved VIP tables for up to 8 guests or access to an exclusive Skybox for up to 10 guests by contacting Daniel Jones at: daniel@kindlingarts.com.

