JUNIE B. JONES: THE MUSICAL Will Play the Roxy Regional Theatre

Sneak a peek into the "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal" of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones!

The wildly popular children's favorite JUNIE B. JONES: The Musical opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, January 24, at 6:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's traditional pay-what-you-can opening night, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 5:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.

In this delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park 's best-selling books, it's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend Lucille doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting!

On Saturday, February 8, patrons are invited to a "Party with Junie" before the matinee. The party starts at 12:30pm with lunch across the street at Edward's Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street), arts and crafts, and photos with Junie B. Jones and friends. Tickets are $40 for the package, which includes the 2:00pm performance of JUNIE B. JONES: The Musical. All children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Reservation deadline is January 31.

JUNIE B. JONES: The Musical is produced in part through the generous support of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Additional funding support has been provided by Bradley & Lisa Martin . This production is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performances run January 24 through February 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 6:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, February 8.

Tickets are $30 (adults) and $15 (13 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org , by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). In the absence of weekday performances, APSU students, military and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances during the run.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You