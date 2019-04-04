High School Drama: Lipscomb Academy's LINDSEY REYNOLDS and ANNA McRAE

Kari Smith and her talented students at Nashville's Lipscomb Academy will reveal their Spring 2019 production tonight with a steampunk version of Alice in Wonderland.

Alice in Wonderland runs April 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and April 6 at 3:30 p.m. An extra-special Tea Party with Alice and Friends, a ticketed event before the matinee, is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., where Alice and all of her Wonderland friends will have a meet and greet with kids and families, tea and treats, and fun activities and photo opportunities.

Tickets for the show are $15 for reserved seating, $10 for general admission adults, $5 for general admission students, and $20 for both the Tea Party and a General Admission ticket to the matinee on Saturday, April 6.

Lindsey Reynolds (who plays the title character) and Anna McRae (The Cheshire Cat) shared some of their own theatrical backgrounds and interests, as well as offering some compelling reasons for you to join them and their castmates at the show this weekend in today's edition of High School Drama:

Lindsey Reynolds (Alice)

What is your theatrical goal in life? My theatrical goal in life is to never give it up. Somehow, throughout my busy life, I have always been able to participate in most of the productions going on at our school. I would like to continue to be involved in theatre throughout College and beyond.

If you could play any role in any show, what would you choose? My dream role would be to play Sophie in Mamma Mia. I have always loved that show. Another role I would love to play would be Anya from Anastasia. I love the innocence and determination of both of these roles.

What's been your best theatrical experience to date? The best experience I have ever had in a show would be Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Although it is mostly an ensemble show, the unique style of each song made it an exciting experience. I also have loved being able to play Alice in Alice in Wonderland. Our steampunk take on the play makes for very different costumes and set.

Who are your favorite actors? My favorite actors are Lea Salonga, Amanda Seyfried, Anna Kendrick and Idina Menzel. All of these people have caused me to fall in love with theatre.

What show that you've never seen would you most like to see live, onstage? Although I know all the songs, I have never seen Wicked onstage. I have always wanted to see it in New York. I also would love to see Dear Evan Hansen.

Why should people come see ALICE IN WONDERLAND? People should come to see our show because of its uniqueness. It is a strange new take on the well-known story, with a steampunk style. All of the wacky, mad characters will come to life in our production of Alice in Wonderland.

Anna McRae (The Cheshire Cat)

What is your theatrical goal in life? My theatrical life goal is to be able to do theater whereever I go in life. I would love to continue theater in college this next year at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, if I have the free time, and if I don't I have time I plan on picking it back up when I am out of college. A life goal for me in the theater would be if an opportunity ever arises I would love to have the chance to perform in a Broadway show.

If you could play any role in any show, what would you choose? Although Anastasia has now closed on Broadway, it will always be my dream role. But now in its place, my new dream role is to play Bonnie in Bonnie and Clyde, if they ever revive the show. Anastasia learned her identity, but Bonnie lost her identity in the life of crime. I find the difference in those roles interesting.

What's been your best theatrical experience to date? Definitely would have to be this production of Alice in Wonderland as I play The Cheshire Cat. The Cheshire Cat is unlike any role I have ever played before. The cat is sane, mysterious, and mad (meaning crazy) all at the same time. I love the challenge of being able to create this character and bring it to life on stage.

Who are your favorite actors? Christy Altomare Is the all-time favorite actress. I look up to her as I am a young theater actress. Along with Christy, my other favorite actors and actresses are Jessie Mueller, Ben Platt, Jeremy Jordan and Sierra Boggess.

What shows that you've never seen would you most like to see live, onstage? Hamilton is a show I have waited to see onstage for the longest time.

Why should people come to see ALICE IN WONDERLAND? Lipscomb Academy is not doing the traditional Alice In Wonderland that the community might recall. Wonderland and the characters will now have a steam punk vibe, and we will be able to tell Alice's story in a new light. I think the community will enjoy the new look of Alice and her journey through Wonderland. People should come see Alice in Wonderland because it is such a fun show with cute dances and fun accents. The goal is to take the audience out of the present and take them on a journey through Wonderland. The show is family friendly and the kids and adults will be able to buy in to the madness of Wonderland. If I can say anything, I would say be ready to laugh and enjoy Wonderland.





