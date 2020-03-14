Frist Art Museum Is Suspending Public Programs and Events

Frist Art Museum has announced that they are suspending public programs through March 31.

They have released the following statement:

The health and safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff are our highest priority. In an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, we are suspending public programs and events and temporarily closing Martin ArtQuest effective Saturday, March 14, through Tuesday, March 31.

Our exhibition galleries and gift shop will remain open. The Café will serve a limited menu of drinks and packaged food only. As many of our peer institutions have noted, we recognize that museums provide a place of refuge and calm in uncertain times, a civic role we take very seriously.

Affected programs and events currently include all public programs-lectures, workshops, architecture tours, school visits, Music in the Café, etc. We want to reassure you that there have been no known cases of COVID-19 among the Frist staff, volunteers, or visitors.

We are acting out of an abundance of caution, following recommendations and guidelines from the Tennessee Department of Health and Metro Public Health about holding public events, and we will continue to monitor the developing situation carefully.

You can find more information about our precautionary steps here.

We have plans in place to respond to a variety of situations and will continue to revise them as necessary. In the meantime, the museum will continue to welcome visitors.

Any changes and updates to our programs or hours will be announced on the Frist Art Museum website, delivered through our e-newsletter, and posted on social media (@FristArtMuseum).





