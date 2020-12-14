Frist Art Museum Announces 2021 Exhibition Schedule Celebrating Museum's 20th Anniversary

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Frist Art Museum has announced its 2021 schedule of exhibitions. In the Ingram Gallery, the year begins with Picasso. Figures, an exhibition from the Musée national Picasso-Paris that offers an in-depth look at his career-long fascination with the human body. Featuring paintings, sculptures, and works on paper, Picasso. Figures will make its sole U.S. appearance at the Frist. In the summer, Designing the New: Charles Rennie Mackintosh and the Glasgow Style spans Mackintosh's life (1868-1928) and places his work in the context of his predecessors, contemporaries, patrons, and friends in the industrial city of Glasgow, Scotland. Appropriately displayed within the Frist's own art deco building and capping off the museum's 20th anniversary year, American Art Deco: Designing for the People, 1918-1939 focuses on an international style that manifested stateside in decorative arts, fine arts, architecture, and design during the 1920s and 1930s.

In the Upper-Level Galleries, Creating the American West in Art presents an opportunity to reexamine complex and evolving perceptions of the American West through works by Frederic Remington , Thomas Moran, Maynard Dixon, and others. Kara Walker: Cut to the Quick explores the painful legacy of slavery, exploitation, abuse, injustice, racism, and sexism in works created between 1994 and 2019 that offer a broad overview of the artist's career and demonstrates her fluency in a diverse range of media.

Medieval Bologna: Art for a University City examines the distinctive illuminated manuscripts, paintings, and sculptures made from 1250 to 1400 in the northern Italian city of Bologna, home to the oldest university in Europe.

In the Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery, the Frist presents a large-scale installation and other works by Liliana Porter, who is renowned for arranging discarded objects to form narratives that are philosophically provocative, and the text-based works of Bethany Collins, who examines the historic intersection of language and racism in her multimedia practice.

In the Conte Community Arts Gallery, the year begins with A Landmark Repurposed: From Post Office to Art Museum, an exhibition that celebrates the legacy of the historic building that houses the Frist. The online initiative N2020: Community Reflections will showcase works created in response to the historic events that occurred in 2020 by Nashville photographers, videographers, dancers, and spoken word artists.