Cumberland Caverns Live Has Big Musical Weekend in Store in McMinnville

McMinnville's Cumberland Caverns Live is gearing up for a banner slate of performances this weekend May 18 and 19, featuring acclaimed, genre-defying outfit Deer Tick, along with opening act Courtney Marie Andrews, who will be making a special stop Saturday, May 18, and Americana luminaries The Band of Heathens (with their opening act Cordovas) hitting the stage on Sunday.

Both shows take place 333 feet below the earth's surface in the Volcano Room deep inside Cumberland Caverns, a venue Rolling Stone magazine ranks among the Top 10 spots for music lovers in the state.

A Providence, Rhode Island-bred quartet, Deer Tick is currently touring in support of its new album Mayonnaise, a collection of bonus tracks and alternate takes from the group's 2017 releases, Deer Tick, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Known for rocking heavily one moment and mellowing into acoustic folk the next, Deer Tick's outside-of-the-box approach bodes well within the unique confines of Cumberland Caverns Live.

The Band of Heathens

No stranger to the Americana Music Association charts, The Band of Heathens cite timeless relevancy as the reason for its latest release, a reimagining of the Ray Charles disc A Message From the People. Like the original album itself, Cumberland Caverns Live resides inside an American classic.

The Volcano Room remains world renowned for its near-perfect acoustics set against a backdrop of amazing natural rock formations, which NPR calls a "natural beauty." Beneath the room's signature chandelier, guests experience world-class talent and a host of amenities. From early-entry options and a guest friendly check-in process to improved seating and updated menu items, fans can prepare for a live music experience like no other. Guests can opt for pre-show cave tours at an additional $15 per person.

"You're not just coming for a concert at a cave when you visit Cumberland Caverns Live," says general manager Robby Black, "you are embarking on a memory-making journey with friends and family. When we say, 'our musical roots run deep,' at 333 feet underground, we're not kidding."

The venue's hometown of McMinnville boasts a quaint downtown district bursting with classic southern charm. An array of shopping and dining options await. McMinnville's Middle Tennessee location is a day trip from Atlanta and Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville

Purchase tickets online at www.cumberlandcavernslive.com. Deer Tick and Courtney Marie Andrews perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, with Band of Heathens and Cordovas onstage at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 19. Tickets are priced at $35-$55.





