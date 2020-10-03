Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre Closes Due to the Health Crisis

The Barn and property will be for sale after October 15.

Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre has announced that it will be closing its doors due to the health crisis.

Read the full statement from the theatre's owner below:

After dramatic attempts, much heartbreaking soul searching, and hundreds of prayers, the only conclusion is really very simple. There is no way for the Barn to ever recover or reopen under my ownership. Financially and emotionally this has been devastating to me personally, the entire staff, long time season members/patrons, the 1000's of senior citizens and charities we supported, as well as some of the performers and musicians who genuinely appreciated the Barn and the opportunities that the Barn provided.

While I believe that all tickets and memberships have been refunded if I have overlooked anything please email chaffinsbarnmember@gmail.com. Please no phone calls.

The Barn and property are for sale AFTER 10/15/2020 through Travis Kelty at travis@keltyrealestate.com. He is accepting email requests for information ONLY after 10/15/2020.

There is no doubt in my mind that God will continue to bless each and every one of you as He has continued to bless me. Our buttons and motto said "Chaffin's Barn... the Legacy Continues" and I believe that to be true... starting with the Chaffin Family, continued by John and Janie Chaffin, and led forward by myself and a terrific staff, the real LEGACY of Love, Equality, and Entertainment will continue to spread with fond memories.

A Heartfelt THANK YOU... to everyone!

~ Norma

