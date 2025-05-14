Anthems Against Abuse Will Host Second Annual Benefit Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anthems Against Abuse has announced its 2nd Annual Benefit Concert, returning to Nashville on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 4pm-10pm at The Coliseum. This powerful evening blends live performances, survivor advocacy, and community connection in support of organizations that provide life-changing services to those impacted by domestic and sexual abuse.

Tickets are just $25, and 100% of proceeds will benefit three local nonprofits at the forefront of this critical work: The Mary Parrish Center, the YWCA of Nashville & Middle Tennessee, and the Metro Office of Family Safety.

The event features a genre-spanning lineup of female artists including Alicia Blue, Brittany Bishop, Daisy Sellas, Thunder and Rain, Layla Tucker, Noelle Goodin, and Abby Nissenbaum. Each performer brings a distinct sound and perspective to the stage, contributing to an atmosphere of strength, vulnerability, and resilience.

Between sets, attendees will hear from guest speakers representing A Step Ahead Middle TN, Thistle Farms, The Mary Parrish Center, the YWCA, the Metro Office of Family Safety, the Robertson County District Attorney's Office, and a licensed trauma therapist who specializes in working with survivors. These voices will offer education, insight, and inspiration-amplifying the mission at the heart of the event.

In addition to music and speakers, the evening will include a silent auction and a vibrant marketplace featuring women-owned small businesses offering handmade goods, fashion, art, and more. Confirmed vendors include Thistle Farms, Rock-n-Boho Clothing, It's Nashville Vinyl, Jewelry by Kristen, and Kimono Closet. This marketplace celebrates female entrepreneurship and the creativity that can emerge from even the darkest experiences.

Anthems Against Abuse was born from the shared experiences of co-founders Brittany Bishop and Daisy Sellas, two women who found each other in the midst of healing from painful and isolating chapters of their lives.

"Although our stories were different, we found deep solace in supporting one another and we wanted to bring that feeling to as many people as we could-especially those who feel like they have no safe space," says Brittany. "The organizations we support are champions for women in our community and we hope to help give survivors a place to turn when it feels like there's no way out. Abuse is more common than people realize, and we want to raise awareness around early warning signs-both in and outside the music industry-while offering a message of hope."

For Daisy, Anthems Against Abuse blossomed from what she describes as a "crazy idea" after escaping an abusive relationship. "Because I was able to leave and had the support I did, I knew I needed to help women who aren't as fortunate," she shares. "What started as a fundraiser has turned into something so much bigger-it brought Brittany and me together when I needed her most. Our bond is just as powerful as the work we do. Together, we're using music and connection to fight stigma, raise awareness, and build something beautiful out of what we survived."

