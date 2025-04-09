49 Winchester to Play First-Ever Headlining Shows at The Ryman Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed alt-country outfit 49 Winchester will make their long-awaited headlining debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium with a two-night appearance on Friday, November 14 and Saturday, November 15, 2025. These milestone performances underscore the band’s rise from hometown staples in Southwest Virginia to a far-reaching force in the roots music world with a devoted, global fanbase.

The announcement arrives on April 9, a meaningful date for the band and their hometown of Castlewood, Virginia, officially proclaimed as "49 Winchester Day." It also marks the one-year anniversary of the announcement of their most recent album, Leavin’ This Holler (New West Records, 2024), a project that further cemented their place among Americana’s most vital voices.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. CST via 49winchester.com. Fans can access early presales beginning today, Wednesday, April 9 at 12:00 p.m. CST using the code 49DAY. A local presale will open on Thursday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. CST, with all presales concluding Thursday, April 10 at 10:00 p.m. CST.

Hailing from Castlewood, Virginia, 49 Winchester has built a loyal and rapidly growing fan base through a potent blend of country, rock, and soul, drawing praise for their emotional lyricism and electrifying live performances. The Ryman dates follow a landmark year for the band, which saw sold-out tours across the U.S. and Europe and festival appearances at Red Rocks, Lollapalooza, and Railbird Music Festival. The band will return to Europe later this year for shows with Wyatt Flores, as well as embark on a national run with Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks this spring and summer.

49 Winchester 2025 Tour Dates

4.10 - Austin TX - The Far Out Lounge & Stage

4.11 - Gonzales TX - Cattle Country Music Fest

4.12 - Fort Worth TX - Syndicate Smokedown

4.15 - St. Louis MO - Delmar Hall

4.16 - Columbia MO - Rose Park

4.18-4.19 - Kansas City MO - Knuckleheads

4.22 - Salt Lake City UT - Soundwell

4.25 - Indio CA - Stagecoach 2025

5.8 - Grand Junction CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

5.9 - Colorado Springs CO - Ford Amphitheater

5.10 - Loveland CO - Blue FCU Arena

5.17 - College Station TX - Troubadour Festival 2025

5.18 - Gulf Shores AL - Sand In My Boots 2025

5.23 - Charleston SC - Charleston Music Hall

5.24 - St. Augustine FL - JJ Grey’s Blackwater Sol Revue

5.30 - Southaven MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

5.31 - Camdenton MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

6.6 - La Crosse WI - LaCrosse Center

6.7 - Mankato MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

6.19 - Wilmington NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

6.20 - Salem VA - Salem Civic Center

6.21 - Richmond VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

6.26 - Pendleton OR - Jackalope Jamboree

7.11 - Hampton IA - Franklin County Fair 2025

7.12 - Milwaukee WI - Harley Davidson Homecoming

7.17 - Norfolk VA - The NorVa

7.18 - North Myrtle Beach SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

7.22 - Dewey Beach DE - Bottle & Cork

7.23 - Point Pleasant Beach, NJ - Jenks Club

7.25 - Hampton Beach NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

7.26 - Wantagh NY - Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

7.30 - Philadelphia MS - Neshoba County Fair

8.7 - Savannah GA - Victory North

8.9 - Beech Mountain NC - Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series

8.22 - South West Fargo ND - Buckaroo Festival 2025

8.25 - Billings MT - Pub Station

8.26 - Livingston MT - Pine Creek Lodge

8.29 - Colville WA - FarmJam 2025

8.30 - Boise ID - Knitting Factory

9.11 - Pryor OK - Born & Raised 2025

9.13 - Louisville KY - Bourbon & Beyond 2025

10.4 - Dublin IE - Olympia Theatre

10.5 - Belfast UK - The Telegraph Building

10.7 - Glasgow UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

10.8 - Manchester UK - Manchester Academy

10.10 - Leeds UK - Stylus

10.11 - Birmingham UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

10.14 - London UK - Roundhouse

10.16 - Bristol UK - O2 Academy Bristol

10.18 - Gent BE - Wintercircus

10.20 - Amsterdam NL - Paradiso

10.21 - Groningen NL - De Oosterpoort

10.22 - Koln DE - Carlswerk Victoria

10.24 - Berlin DE - Astra

10.25 - Hamburg DE - Docks

10.26 - Copenhagen DK - VEGA

10.28 - Stockholm SE - Filadelfiakyrkan

10.29 - Oslo NO - Rockefeller Music Hall

11.14 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium

11.15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium

11.23 - St. Petersburg FL - St. Pete Country Fest 2025

