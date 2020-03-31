VIDEO: Watch Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre's Yiddish Language World Premiere of 'Ballad of the Triangle Fire / Bread and Roses'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In commemoration of the 146 young women who perished in The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire of 1911 and in homage to the pioneering role that women played in fostering political, social, labour, and economic reform in its aftermath, the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre presents the Yiddish language world premiere of "The Ballad of Triangle Fire" and "Bread and Roses".

The production is produced by Ben Gonshor, and translated into Yiddish by Aron Gonshor and Edit Kuper, with music arrangements and orchestrations by Nick Burgess.

It is performed by members of the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre.

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You