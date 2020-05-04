VIDEO: The Lyric Theatre Singers Share Rendition of 'Beautiful City' From GODSPELL

The members of The Lyric Theatre Singers present their rendition of "Beautiful City" from the musical Godspell. They began work on this song from their (now postponed) June Broadway Revue Show in the winter, and even then they were touched by its inspiring and hopeful message. After much work from the Singers and Bob Bachelor in close collaboration with our very own Alessandro Mercurio (video) and Rob Denton (sound), they share these few minutes of music with you, and hope they might soothe and brighten your day!

Watch the video below!

The Lyric Theatre Signers thank The Depot. The Lyric Theatre Singers has been a supporter of this community food centre for the last 30 years. Today and amidst the Covid-19 crisis, The Depot continues to provide emergency food baskets to members of the community who need it the most and who need it now more than ever. . Follow the link below to LEARN MORE and DONATE!

https://depotmtl.org/en/

CREDITS:

Featuring The Lyric Theatre Singers

Piano: Chad Linsley

Producer & Musical Director: Bob Bachelor

Director & Editor: Alessandro Mercurio

Sound design: Rob Denton

Assistant Musical Director: Martin Kaller





