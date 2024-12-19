TITANIQUE Returns To The Segal Centre This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Segal Centre is remounting their hit show Titanique, originally co-produced with David and Hannah Mirvish, at the Sylvan Adams Theatre from February 2 to 16, 2025 with added Saturday matinée performances.

With productions simultaneously running Off-Broadway in NYC, London’s West-End, Toronto, and Australia, this kooky extravaganza is a veritable global sensation. The all-Canadian production sold-out during their Montreal run earlier this fall and was recently extended in Toronto, so this is a chance for all those who missed the boat the first time to board the “Ship of Dreams” before it sails away forever!

Written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, directed by Tye Blue, with music arrangements and orchestrations by Nicholas James Connell, and originally produced by Eva Price and by special arrangement with Maximum Entertainment Productions, Titanique had its world premiere at NYC’s Asylum Theatre in June 2022, winning critical raves and becoming an instant audience hit – which necessitated a transfer to off-Broadway’s iconic Daryl Roth Theatre in November 2022, where its run continues to sell out. The production won three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Musical, the Off-Broadway Alliance Best Musical Award, the Dorian Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Production, and a Las Culturistas Culture Award.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, Off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia and joyful slay-fest.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion

to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

An actor, singer and dancer, Véronique Claveau has been hailed as “a true queen of musical theatre" by Radio-Canada, and stars as Celine Dion. Her breakthrough came in 2004 as a finalist on the reality TV talent show Star Académie. From there she quickly became a popular singer and actor in Québec. She was cast in several TV shows and became a regular in the Théâtre du Rideau Vert’s end-of-year satirical stage revue, Revue et corrigée, which showcased her excellent comedic skills and superb singing. It was here she first won acclaim for her brilliant imitation of national icon Céline Dion. This led to her starring in the Bye Bye, Quebec’s massively popular televised year-end revue, which made her a star across French-Canada. She starred in French translations of Broadway musicals, notably Hairspray and Annie at Théâtre Saint-Denis.

Joining Ms. Claveau in the cast are Mariah Campos (Stratford’s The Music Man) and Seth Zosky (Winnipeg Jewish Theatre’s Pain to Power) as star-crossed lovers Rose and Jack. David Comeau (Rock of Ages at the Elgin Theatre) will play Rose’s fiancé Cal while Constant Bernard (CBC Gem/Nickelodeon’s Overlord and the Underwoods) will play Rose’s mother, Ruth, in drag. Mike Melino (Barry Mann in the Segal’s Beautiful last season) will take on the role of Victor Garber and Luigi. Erica Peck (originated the role of Scaramouche in the Canadian premiere production of We Will Rock You) will be the Unsinkable Molly Brown and Christopher Ning (Lola in Kinky Boots) will play the Seaman and the infamous Iceberg (yes, that’s really a role!). As Céline’s Background Vocalists, Andre Anthony (Lead Drifter in Segal’s Beautiful), Queenie (TVA’s Star Académie), and Rose Messenger (Charlottetown’s Anne and Gilbert) will belt their faces off. Kaylee Harwood (toured North America for two years on the 1st & 2nd National Tours of Beautiful) will be on Standby, ready to step in at a moment’s notice.

"You can stop calling and emailing us begging for its return! Due to the massive demand from people who missed the boat the first time, we're bringing Titanique back to the Segal Centre as our holiday gift to YOU. We can’t wait to continue to spread the joy, laughs, and talent from the Canadian company," says Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

