TITANIQUE French-Language World Premiere is Coming to Montreal And Quebec City

Since opening in New York in July 2022, TITANIQUE, the hilarious musical parody inspired by the film Titanic and set to the biggest hits of Céline Dion, has delighted audiences around the world, with sell-out productions in London, where it won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment; Sydney, Australia; Montreal; Toronto; Chicago; and Paris, where it is playing in English at the legendary Théâtre du Lido on the Champs-Élysées. In the summer of 2026, TITANIQUE sets sail on a brand new voyage, this time in Céline’s mother tongue and to her hometown.



TITANIQUE will begin performances on June 6, 2026 at Montreal’s Studio-Cabaret de l’Espace St-Denis. It will then travel to Quebec City, opening on September 11, 2026 at Salle Albert-Rousseau.



The original English-language production of TITANIQUE had its Canadian premiere in a co-production between Segal and Mirvish in November 2024, playing 104 sold-out performances through February 2025 in Montreal and Toronto.



The production starred Quebec stage, TV and film star Véronique Claveau, who received rave reviews for her first stage production in English. Véronique Claveau will once again step into Céline’s heels, joined on stage by 10 dazzling singers and a four-piece band. The rest of the cast will be announced soon.

What happens when Céline Dion’s music meets the Oscar-winning phenomenon Titanic? You get TITANIQUE, a musical fever dream that turns one of the greatest love stories of all-time into a wildly imaginative theatrical experience.

Ever wonder what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Let Céline tell you her version—with a wildly eccentric twist—reimagining iconic scenes and beloved characters from Titanic through her powerhouse songbook.



TITANIQUE is a one-of-a-kind musical voyage packed with nostalgia, emotion, and glorious chaos, featuring powerhouse vocals and jaw-dropping performances of Céline Dion’s greatest hits like “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More.” With dazzling energy and razor-sharp humour, this larger-than-life show promises waves of laughter and a tidal wave of fun.

