Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards; at Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Standings - 12/12/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Letitia Sherry - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre 34%

Debora Friedmann - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 23%

Maria-Anna Mavrokefalos - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA 16%

Nadia Verrucci - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre 7%

Matjash Mrozewski - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 6%

Trevor Barrette - SAGES OF CHELM - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre for Performing Arts 5%

Sean Cheesman - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Patrick Dale - SWEET CHARITY - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Lisa Rubin - SUPERDOGS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charlie McClure & Pen Tsin - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 36%

Nikki Mabias Melchor - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 19%

Ariane Brisebois - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA 16%

Sig Moser - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre 9%

Rachel Quintero Faia - FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre 6%

Louise Bourret - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

James Lavoie - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 4%

Jawon Kang - VENUS - National Theatre School of Canada 2%

Marisol Vachon - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 2%

Louise Bourret - SUPERDOGS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%



Best Dance Production

PAPILLON - We All Fall Down Interdisciplinary Creations 22%

TANGO!, TO THE POINT - Pointe Tango 22%

SEVEN - Naomi Gwynn 20%

EVOLUTION - Théâtre Desjardins 18%

ALONE IN MY LIVING ROOM - Nicole Jacobs 17%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kyle Zachary & Kirk Elsmore - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 33%

Debora Friedmann - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 19%

Julie Reckziegel - MAMMA MIA - WISTA 17%

Nadia Verrucci - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre 10%

Matjash Mrozewski - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 8%

Trevor Barette - THE SAGES OF CHELM - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre for Performing Arts 6%

Patrick Dale - SWEET CHARITY - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 4%

Moshe Kepten - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%

Sara Rodriguez - SUPERDOGS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Rahul Gandhi - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - House of Actors 30%

Dean Patrick Fleming - FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre 19%

Dean Patrick Fleming - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Segal Centre for Performing Arts/Hudson Village Theatre 14%

Jani Lauzon - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 10%

Rose Plotek - A PLAY FOR THE LIVING IN A TIME OF EXTINCTION - Centaur Theatre 9%

ahdri zhina mandiela - PIPELINE - Black Theatre Workshop 8%

Chelsea Dab - ASSISTANCE - National Theatre School of Canada 6%

AK Fournier - THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN DO - National Theatre School of Canada 5%



Best Ensemble Performance

URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre 39%

MAMMA MIA - Wista 16%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre 12%

MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre 9%

AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 4%

FRANKENSTEIN - Geordie Theatre, Kidoons, Segal Centre 4%

APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre 3%

THE SAGES OF CHELM - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

WHEN TONY MET MARIA - Full Circle Productions 2%

THE MURDER NEXT DOOR - Raidō Productions 2%

SAGES OF CHELM - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%

FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre 2%

SUPERDOGS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

CHÂTEAUBRIAND - National Theatre School of Canada 1%

MIDSUMMER BUSHWA - Mossy Fae 1%

OY VEY, IT’S BROADWAY! A JEW-ISH CABARET - Full Circle Productions 1%

PAPILLON - We All Fall Down Interdisciplinary Creations 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Schonfelder - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre 34%

Christopher Wardell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 18%

Ian Klempan - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA 18%

Alexander Smith - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre 10%

Tim Rodrigues - THE SAGES OF CHELM - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Drew Lyall - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 4%

Martin Sirois - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

Wei Qing Tan - THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN DO - National Theatre School of Canada 3%

Michelle Yang - SWEET CHARITY - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 2%

Jaxun Maron - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 2%

Haily Verbonac - FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre 1%

Brenda Vaca - VENUS - National Theatre School of Canada 1%

Kareen Houde - SUPERDOGS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kirk Elsmore - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions/ Turtle Island Theatre 37%

Giancarlo Scalia - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 19%

Chelsea Bayer, Phil Silverstein, Nicholas Gallant - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA 16%

Ian Baird - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre 9%

Floydd Ricketts - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 7%

Nick Burgess - THE SAGES OF CHELM - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Nick Burgess - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

Nick Gallant - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA 2%

David Terriault - SUPERDOGS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%

Floydd Ricketts - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 1%



Best Musical

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 41%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 28%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - In the Wings Promotions/MainLine Theatre 13%

CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 8%

THE SAGES OF CHELM - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre for Performing Arts 5%

APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

SUPERDOGS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre 20%

WOULD VIRGINIA WOOLF CONTEMPLATE ON SUICIDE IF SHE WERE FILIPINO? - Voices of Asia International, Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal 15%

APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 15%

MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre 13%

A PAISLEY MIND - Gabrielle Banville 12%

MAYBE NOT TOMORROW - National Theatre School of Canada 8%

THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN DO - National Theatre School of Canada 7%

AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 6%

SIRE - Darragh Mondoux 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Iakotonhnhetsheraka:ion Scout Marquis - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 17%

Madison King - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions/ Turtle Island Theatre 11%

Joel Bernstein - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA 10%

Lisa McCormack - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 9%

Hannah Lazare - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 9%

Tyler Amaral - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre 7%

Frankie Kobelt - CARRIE - In the Wings Promotions 7%

Cathal Rynne - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 4%

Dylan Stanley - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions/ Turtle Island Theatre 4%

Joel Bernstein - NEXT TO NORMAL - WISTA 4%

Brandon Lee Carabin - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 3%

Kira Chisholm - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 3%

Zoe Vegh-Gross - SWEET CHARITY - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Eva Foote - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

Anaka Sandhu - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 2%

Mary Francis-Kobelt - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre 2%

Riel Reddick-Stevens - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 2%

Daniel Murphy - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Leigh Ann Taylor - MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre 19%

Daniel Brochu - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Segal Centre for Performing Arts/Hudson Village Theatre 17%

Jimmy Blais - FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre 17%

Jean Bernard - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - House of Actors 11%

Reena Jolly - VENUS - National Theatre School of Canada 11%

Leigh Ann Taylor - THE MURDER NEXT DOOR - Raidō Productions 8%

Jenny Brizard - PIPELINE - Black Theatre Workshop 7%

Jared Wonago - ASSISTANCE - National Theatre School of Canada 4%

Justin Eddie - FROM THE STARS IN THE SKY TO THE FISH IN THE SEA - Geordie Theatre 4%

Blake Pyne - VENUS - National Theatre School of Canada 3%



Best Play

FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre 26%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Segal Centre for Performing Arts/Hudson Village Theatre 25%

MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre 15%

THE MURDER NEXT DOOR - Raidō Productions 9%

THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN DO - National Theatre School of Canada 8%

AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 8%

VENUS - National Theatre School of Canada 7%

ASSISTANCE - National Theatre School of Canada 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charlie Galea-McClure - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre 33%

Nikki Mabias Melchor - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 20%

Noush Kadian & Xinkun Dai - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA 14%

Noush Kadian - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA 7%

Elisabeth de Medeiros - THE SAGES OF CHELM - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre for Performing Arts 6%

Peter Vatsis - FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre 6%

Brian Dudkiewicz - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 4%

Claire Macaulay - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 4%

Mingyeong Lee - VENUS - National Theatre School of Canada 3%

Claire Macaulay - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 2%

Bruno-Pierre Houle - SUPERDOGS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Evan Brown - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 60%

Sylvin Sévigny - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 12%

Matt Lalonde - ASSISTANCE - National Theatre School of Canada 12%

Julian Smith - THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN DO - National Theatre School of Canada 7%

Mitch Labrosse - VENUS - National Theatre School of Canada 5%

Drew Lyall - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Giordano 'Gio' Imola - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 29%

Jake Cohen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 14%

Cat Preston - MAMMA MIA - Wista 12%

Jonathan Vanderzon - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - In the Wings Promotions/MainLine Theatre 9%

Daniel Wilkenfeld - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre 5%

Melissa Mazzanti - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA 5%

Maya Lewis - CARRIE - In the Wings Promotions 3%

Dakota Jamal Wellman - SUPERDOGS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

Enya Watson - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 3%

Jamie Borenstein-Laurie - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA 3%

Julianna Astorino - MAMMA MIA - Wista 3%

Noelle Hannibal - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre 2%

Jared Wonago - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 1%

Louie Gillette - SWEET CHARITY - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 1%

Charles Brien - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 1%

Adam Motaoukkil - SWEET CHARITY - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 1%

Jamie McRoberts - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Julia Juhas - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Heather McGuigan - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Blake Pyne - CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Leigh Ann Taylor - MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre 36%

Evangelos Pavlou - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - House of Actors 27%

Enya Watson - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 12%

Charles Brien - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 8%

Heeyun Park - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 8%

Rais Clarke-Mendes - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada 8%