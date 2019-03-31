The Meta Award winning Hudson Players Club presents One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest from April 4-14 at Hudson Village Theatre.

The play, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, was adapted by Dale Wasserman from the novel by Ken Kesey. Hudson Players Club production is being directed by Donna Byrne and set design by Jean Claude Olivier.

"It's an ideal show for us", says Hudson Players Club president, Elizabeth Harwood, "... not only does it provide a challenging opportunity for our cast, but it raises some very relevant and important questions about how society perceives mental health. It's funny, heartbreaking and raw - an excellent piece of theatre!"

Players Club welcomes back Donna Byrne returning as director for Cuckoo's Nest. Donna's last directed the META nominated Great Gatsby for Player's Club.

Based on the original novel by Ken Kesey, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest takes place in a mental institution. The status quo of the institution is rocked when convict Randle McMurphy arrives after feigning insanity to get out of prison. McMurphy's sharp wit and rebellious spirit have a huge impact on the inmates and staff and the results are inspiring, humorous and tragic.

Hudson Players Club is proud to bring this classic tale to the Stage. By talking openly about mental illness, we break down social stigma & creates public awareness. Taking the blanket of shame away is a huge step forward.

Hudson Players Club is a community theatre company whose mandate is simple: foster an appreciation of theatre in our community and develop the capacity to engage fully in the theatre experience. This volunteer-based community organization is in their 71st season, making it the longest running English community theatre organization in Canada.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest will be performed from Thursday, April 4 to Sunday, April 14. Showtime is 8PM. Tickets are 25$ regular admission and 22.50$ for students and seniors and can be purchased online at www.hudsonplayersclub.ca. Performances will be taking place at Hudson Village Theatre, 28 Wharf Road, Hudson, Qc J0P 1H0.

For more information on this production please visit us at http://www.hudsonplayersclub.ca.





Related Articles Shows View More Montreal Stories

More Hot Stories For You