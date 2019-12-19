December 19th Update: BONNIE & CLYDE, THE MUSICAL - Contact Theatre - Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Montreal Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Montreal:

Best Actor - Leading or Featured (Community)

Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 25%

Joel Bernstein - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 14%

John Elliott - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Lakeshore players 11%

Best Actress - Leading or Featured (Community)

Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 15%

Jeanne Motulsky - CABARET - Cote St-Luc Dramatic Society 14%

Marie-Pier Poulin - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 10%

Best Community Theatre Company

Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 24%

WISTA 22%

CoMUM 17%

Best Direction of a Musical (Professional/Independent)

Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 35%

COREY PAYETTE - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 17%

Amy Blackmore - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline 16%

Best Direction of a Play (Professional/Independent)

Lisa Rubin - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 23%

Tamara Brown - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Black Theatre Workshop 17%

Amanda Kellock - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - repercussion theatre 13%

Best Direction of a Play or Musical (Community)

Anisa Cameron - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 26%

Maxim David / Audrée Rossignol - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 26%

Juliana Astorino - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 17%

Best Ensemble (Community)

LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 25%

CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 24%

FIREBRINGER - Just Right Productions 15%

Best Ensemble Cast (Professional/Independent)

BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 35%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline 17%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 14%

Best Fringe Festival Production

BATH/ORY - FIMIIDO 27%

THE MAN BEHIND THE CURTIAN - productions presents 17%

THE GET TOGETHER - Mapscastle 15%

Best Independent Theatre Company

Contact Theatre 44%

In the Wings Promotions 22%

Snowglobe Theatre 17%

Best Leading Actor - Musical (Professional/Independent)

Joel Bernstein - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 44%

Andrew Morrisey - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 24%

DILLAN CHIBLOW - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE and URBAN INK 22%

Best Leading Actor - Play (Professional/Independent)

Ryan Bommarito - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 22%

Steven Charles - CHOIR BOY - Centaur Theatre 16%

Chance Jones-Sauray - HAMLET - Snowglobe Thatre 15%

Best Leading Actress - Musical (Professional/Independent)

Camille Cormier-Morasse - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 41%

EVA FOOTE - ONCE - SEGAL CENTRE 23%

Cheyenne Scott - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE 22%

Best Leading Actress - Play (Professional/Independent)

Cara Krisman - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 22%

SARAH CONSTIBLE - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 18%

Alexandra Przybyla - PROOF - Snowglobe Theatre 17%

Best Musical (Community)

CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 29%

LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 25%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 23%

Best Musical (Professional/Independent)

BONNIE & CLYDE, THE MUSICAL - Contact Theatre 46%

CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 23%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 18%

Best Musical Direction

William Karras - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 22%

Corina Vincelli - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 17%

David Terriault - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE 13%

Best Original Choreography

Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 24%

Jesse Matteau - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 24%

Vincent Bourdages - 9 TO 5 - WISTA 16%

Best Original Costume Design (Professional/Independent)

Jess Beyer & Adrienne Gantenberg - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre 45%

LOUISE BOURRET - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 18%

Sig Moser - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 17%

Best Original Lighting Design (Professional/Independent)

Malika Pharand - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 38%

JEFF HARRISON - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 17%

CLAUDE ACCOLAS - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 13%

Best Original Set Design (Professional/Independent)

Kenzia Dallie - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 40%

Brian Dudkiewicz - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 16%

Ken MacKenzie - ONCE - SEGAL CENTRE 14%

Best Original Sound Design (Professional/Independent)

Evan Brown - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 43%

Kris Boyd - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 24%

Brian Kenny - ONCE - Segal Centre 14%

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)

Julia Kennific - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 39%

Michelle St-John - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 16%

Noelle Hannibal - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 12%

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)

Julia Juhas - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 55%

ELLIE MOON - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 23%

VICTORIA BARKOFF - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 22%

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)

Mike Mastromonaco - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 23%

Daniel Wilkenfeld - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 22%

AARON M WELLS - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 20%

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)

Sam Stein - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 47%

OLIVER BECKER - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 31%

Jake Juli Caceres - GLENGARRY GLENROSS - Mainline 22%

Best Play (Community)

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Hudson Players Theatre 42%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Lakeshore players 31%

ALMOST, MAINE - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 27%

Best Play (Professional/Independent)

INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 22%

CHOIR BOY - Centaur Theatre 16%

HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Centaur Theatre 13%

Best Professional Theatre Company

The Segal Centre For The Performing Arts 39%

Contact Theatre 30%

In the Wings Promotions 13%

Emerging Artist Award

Jeremy Lewis - FIREBRINGER - Just Right Productions 17%

Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 14%

Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 14%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles