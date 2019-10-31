Centaur Theare Presents LITTLE DICKENS By Ronnie Burkett

The upcoming holiday season is about getting together with friends and family so get out the good china and scoot over to make room at the dinner table for The Daisy Theatre gang, who are back in town from November 19th to December 15th, with a brand new show: Little Dickens. They've put their signature "outrageous irreverence" stamp on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, with puppet mastermind, Ronnie Burkett, pulling all the strings.

"We are delighted to have Ronnie Burkett 'back in the house' with Little Dickens", shared Centaur's Artistic and Executive Director, Eda Holmes. "If you thought you knew this Christmas classic, think again! This Burkett-esque retelling of Dickens' story will blow your Christmas stockings off. It's a raucous, adults-only holiday treat!"



This merry marionette mash-up has The Daisy Theatre diva, Esmé Massengill, cast as the miserly, drunken, and bitter Scrooge, and true to the heart of this cherished story, Burkett's most iconic and beloved character, Schnitzel, plays Tiny Tim.



As with every improvised Daisy Theatre show, there is no set script, and as Esmé Scrooge makes her midnight journey to redemption, she encounters many of the Daisy gang favourites portraying Dickens' infamous characters. In true vaudevillian style, music ties it all up in a big Christmas bow with cheeky Christmas remixes, sultry jazz solos, and the joyful merriment of Fezziwig's party.

Captivated by puppetry since the age of seven, Ronnie Burkett began touring his shows at the age of fourteen. His Theatre of Marionettes was formed in 1986, playing on Canada's major stages and abroad. Ronnie received the 2009 Siminovitch Prize, The Herbert Whittaker Drama Bench Award for Outstanding Contribution to Canadian Theatre, a Village Voice OBIE Award and four Citations of Excellence from the American Center of the Union Internationale de la Marionnette. In 2019, Ronnie Burkett was appointed as an Officer of The Order of Canada.



AGE RESTRICTION: 16 years and over

For more information visit: https://centaurtheatre.com/shows/little-dickens/?utm_source=chimp&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=dickens&utm_term=eng&utm_content=





