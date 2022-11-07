Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BABYLIFT By Anh Vo A Solo Performance in Memory of the Ghosts of the Vietnam War To Have Canadian Premiere

Vo weaves together cultural memories of the US Civil Rights Movement, freedom fantasies of the 1960s, contemporary pop culture, and current leftist activism.

Nov. 07, 2022  
A semi-naked body kneels in front of the iconic image of Thich Quang Duc's self-immolation (1963). An altar is carefully set up centre stage. Rituals are meticulously performed. Fragmented narratives unfold, interspersed with myriad historical and contemporary references.

Anh Vo's solo, BABYLIFT, attempts to conjure the ghosts of the Vietnam War (a.k.a. the Resistance War Against Imperialist America). Named after a 1975 mass evacuation of children from South Vietnam to Western countries - which resulted in a plane crash that killed 78 of those children - BABYLIFT is first a memorial to the unmourned and unremembered. Striving to queer linear masculinist history, Vo weaves together cultural memories of the US Civil Rights Movement, freedom fantasies of the 1960s, contemporary pop culture, and current leftist activism.

Set to a disorienting soundscape, BABYLIFT juxtaposes repetitive ritualistic movements with sexually provocative gestures, speculating on the erotic of haunting that can be both terrifying and pleasurable.

"I can't just conjure the ghosts and let them run wild. I try to stay with my emotions and memories." - Anh Vo for The Brooklyn Rail

Premiered in Sunset Park, Brooklyn at Target Margin Theatre, this performance was first presented in an empty theatre with no digital or in-person audience. Vo chose instead to offer these first performances of BABYLIFT to the ghosts of the Vietnam War. Montreal audiences are now invited to this multimedia performance where ritual, queerness and pop culture intertwine.

www.m-a-i.qc.ca/en/babylift

Anh Vo is a Vietnamese dancer, writer, teacher, and activist. They create dances and produce texts about pornography and queer relations, about being and form, about identity and abstraction, about history and its colonial reality. They earned their degrees in Performance Studies from Brown University (BA) and New York University (MA). Currently based in Brooklyn, NY, Anh is also developing a sustainable relationship to Hanoi, Vietnam.

Their most recent work, BABYLIFT (2021), which attempts to conjure the ghosts of the Vietnam War, premiered at Target Margin Theater to no audience. Other institutional supporters include Movement Research, New York Live Arts, Leslie-Lohman Museum, Portland Institute for Contemporary Arts, Brooklyn Arts Council, Foundation for Contemporary Arts, MORUA (Vietnam), Montréal Arts Interculturels (Montreal), greenroom (Seoul), and Centro de Arte Dos de Mayo (Madrid).


BABYLIFT

by Anh Vo

WHEN?
24, 25 & 26 NOV, 7:30 PM

WHERE?
MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels)
3680, Jeanne-Mance

BOX OFFICE
Regular → $28 • Reduced → $22 • Junior & Groups → $16 • Accompanying person → $0 • Passport 4/4 → $64
www.m-a-i.qc.ca/en/boxoffice
514-982-3386




Librairie St-Henri Books will host the book signing and Q & A of Simone, Half and Half, a play by Christine Rodriguez for young audiences about a mixed-race Montreal teen that refuses to let others tell her where she belongs.
Alice Abracen's powerful, award-winning play, The Covenant, treads a heart wrenching line through despair and dark humour. Beautifully crafted, the audience is transported to a heinous, immoral time in history that sadly rings too close to current and conceivable atrocities.
Beginning Dec 3rd, at Montreal’s legendary Théâtre St-Denis, audiences will finally have a chance to witness the highly anticipated performance of one of the most beloved musicals of all time! For the first time ever, The Sound of Music will be presented in English at Théâtre St-Denis, with a star-studded cast featuring Sophie Naubert in the iconic role of Maria Rainer and Frayne McCarthy as Captain von Trapp. 
In a lively, moving and highly topical piece, Shay Kuebler and his seven dancers tackle the growing phenomenon of loneliness and remind us how much we need each other.

