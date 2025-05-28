WYO To Feature 30th Anniversary Celebration Of The Craft Brothers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of the legacy that began 30 years ago, the Craft Brothers will perform in concert June 7 and 8 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, this time joined by the next generation of family musicians.

In the summer of 1995, the Craft Brothers put together a variety show that ran five nights each week at the WYO, building audiences and a loyal following along the way. By the end of the summer, the show was a hit and the WYO asked the brothers to return the next year. Since then, Mitch, Dave, and JT have entertained sellout crowds at the WYO numerous times.

“Returning to the WYO stage is like returning home for us,” said Mitch Craft. “In a sense, we grew up at the WYO, spending formative years on the stage and in the dressing room, and breaking bread with WYO staff as we prepared our shows.”

In honor of that legacy, and after a six-year hiatus from performing in concert at the WYO, the Craft Brothers will get back in the saddle for a 30th anniversary show. While the show will not follow the previous “Wild and Woolly” format with characters and costumes, the audience can expect some old cowboy and fiddle tunes, brotherly banter, lots of laughs and some of the best three-part harmonies this side of the Powder River.

Mitch, Dave and JT will be joined by the next generation of Craft performers. Will Craft, 25, will contribute songwriting, vocals, guitar and bass alongside Henry Craft, 19, on drums, percussion and cello. James Craft, 14, will add vocals and bass while Emmett Craft, 13, will contribute on percussion and drums. An honorary Craft Brother who has played with the family for several years, Mike Evers, will join the group on harmonica. Audiences will also enjoy surprise contributions from additional members of the Craft clan.

“The collaboration with the next generation and with harmonica player Mike Evers are the real magic,” said Mitch Craft. “These new connections and the passion from the younger players keep the band going and excited to make music for the community.”

The June 7 show will begin at 7 p.m. and the June 8 show will start at 2 p.m. Tickets for the show cost $33 for adults, $28 for seniors and military and $23 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307.672.9084.

