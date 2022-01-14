WYO Theater Presents Montana Shakespeare In The Parks Free Performance

In celebration of their 50th anniversary season, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised) free to the public Saturday February 5, 7:30pm at the WYO Theater.

From plays to sonnets, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised) is a high-octane performance that shares Shakespeare's best.

Audiences will delight in this fast-firing comedy that attempts to prove that three actors can do the impossible: act through Shakespeare's entire canon - 37 plays - in 90 minutes!?

Born from aspirations to bring the timeless tales of William Shakespeare directly to rural and under-served communities, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has been enriching the lives of people in Montana, and beyond, for 50 seasons.

"To be celebrating 50 seasons of amazing performances is truly a special accomplishment. Our greatest pleasure comes from knowing that audiences can discover the magic of Shakespeare, where universal truths of mankind are united through stories that stretch beyond space and time." - Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director.

To find more information about the tour visit the website ShakespeareInTheParks.com.