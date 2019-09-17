WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Announces 2019 Lotus Award Winner

Susan Miller has been selected as the recipient of the WYO's 2019 Lotus Award. In its fourth year, The Lotus Award is presented to individuals who inspire passion for the creative arts in Sheridan by demonstrating outstanding support and selfless dedication to the goals of the WYO Theater. Past winners of the award include Lynne & Pete Simpson, Kim Love, Sy Thickman, Marva Craft, Dick & Tami Davis and Pat Tomsovic.

The winner of this years' award was selected from multiple nominees submitted by WYO board and staff members and voted on by the Board of Directors. Susan was chosen based on her long and generous history with the WYO Theater as patron, donor and board member.

The annual award will be given at a private reception in the Mars Theater prior to the opening performance of the WYO's 30th season, Dominic Cheli, September 20 at 7:30pm.





