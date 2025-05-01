WYO PLAY To Present CLOSE CALL Story Slam

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A good story will keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether the story takes you on an adventure or illustrates the internal conflict of a well-drawn character, a good storyteller knows that it is important for the audience to understand what is at stake.

Join WYO PLAY for a Story Slam on May 13th at 6:30 PM in the Lotus Café, aka the lobby of the Mars Black Box. A Story Slam is an open-mic style short storytelling competition! Storytellers bring a 5-minute original story on the theme of CLOSE CALL and sign up to compete and win cash prizes. There will be a panel of judges to score the stories. Be careful not to go over the 5 minute time limit!

Storytellers are encouraged to get creative when thinking about the theme CLOSE CALL. Ever had a moment where your heart skipped a beat and your life flashed before your eyes—only to realize you made it out just in time? CLOSE CALL is all about those edge-of-your-seat experiences that could have gone very differently. Whether it was a narrowly avoided disaster, a last-minute twist of fate, or a risky move that almost went sideways, we want to hear your stories of brushes with danger, chance, or unexpected luck. Come share the times you walked the tightrope and lived to tell the tale.

We will only have time for 10 storytellers – the first 10 to sign up will be included in the lineup. Storytellers can arrive anytime after 6:00 PM to sign up. Audience members can come anytime to grab a seat and settle in for the 6:30 PM show time. No tickets required to attend, but we recommend storytellers and audience all bring $5 to donate to the pot for the winners at the end of the evening!

WYO PLAY is an education initiative of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. It is a dynamic series of educational programs aimed at all age groups in creative, collaborative and playful artmaking. ‘PLAY' stands for Place-based Performances, Life-long Learning, Accessibility for All, and Youthfulness!

For additional information about the event, see wyotheater.com.

