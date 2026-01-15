Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Malia Ludin - CABARET - The Ellen
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rachel Coffman - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Cody Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Elizabeth Fernandez - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Jaelyn Silvey and Jess Lee - WASTED PLAY - The Blue Slipper
Best Ensemble
STATE OF MIND - Montana Repertory Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charles Houghton - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre
Best Musical
CABARET - The Ellen Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
STATE OF MIND - Montana Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Evan Wambeke - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Emma Rathe - WASTED PLAY - Blue Slipper Theatre
Best Play
THE MINUTES - Independent - Bozeman Events Space
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Watson - CABARET - The Ellen
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Meghan Park - OKLAHOMA! - Theatre Guild of Oceanside
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Shanice Kae Suarez - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.
Favorite Local Theatre
The Cody Theatre
