Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Montana Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Malia Ludin - CABARET - The Ellen



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Coffman - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Cody Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Elizabeth Fernandez - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Jaelyn Silvey and Jess Lee - WASTED PLAY - The Blue Slipper



Best Ensemble

STATE OF MIND - Montana Repertory Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charles Houghton - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre



Best Musical

CABARET - The Ellen Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

STATE OF MIND - Montana Repertory Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Evan Wambeke - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Emma Rathe - WASTED PLAY - Blue Slipper Theatre



Best Play

THE MINUTES - Independent - Bozeman Events Space



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Watson - CABARET - The Ellen



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Meghan Park - OKLAHOMA! - Theatre Guild of Oceanside



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Shanice Kae Suarez - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.



Favorite Local Theatre

The Cody Theatre

