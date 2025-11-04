THE ROPE TRICK Comes to Anaconda Ensemble Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rope Trick is coming to The Montana – Tammany Ballroom this month. Performances run November 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd at 7 pm, and the 16th and the 23rd at 5 pm.

The Rational Thinkers Society is hosting an intimate conversational event on the topic of historical seances – and you’re invited. Witness Diana, the Society Outreach Coordinator and her assistant, Shelby, as they interview Helen Webb, the granddaughter of a woman who could speak with the dead.

Check in at the front table when you arrive, and please note that the electrical system in the building is an old one.

If at any time the lights begin to flicker, just remember: There’s no such thing as ghosts.

