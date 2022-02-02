THE CHOIR OF MAN Comes to ABT This Month

Alberta Bair Theater presents the worldwide smash hit The Choir of Man on Friday, February 18 at 7:30PM.

Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," The Choir of Man offers 90 minutes of indisputable joy for all ages! It's a party. It's a concert. It's the best pub "lock-in" you've ever been to. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, The Choir of Man has something for everyone. A multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance, and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we all know and love-your local pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action.

"After spending months at home during the pandemic, the boys hit the road in early 2021 and took Australia, New Zealand, and UK by storm," says Nic Doodson, one of the show's producers. "After sold out engagements in multiple international markets, including the Sydney Opera House, our sights are now set on a return to the states. Come thirsty for great music and great beer!"

The Choir of Man continues to enjoy mass appeal by audiences of all ages by celebrating music by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. The all-European cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show.

A pint-clinking success, The Choir of Man comes from the creative minds of Andrew Kay (Soweto Gospel Choir, Noise Boys, Gobsmacked, and the award-winning North by Northwest) and Nic Doodson (The Magnets, Gobsmacked, and Noise Boys).

As part of Alberta Bair Theater's Performing Arts Series sponsored by First Interstate Bank, Choir of Man is sponsored locally by Briggs Distributing and KULR 8. Tickets start at $37 for adults and $25 for students, plus additional non-refundable fees, and can be purchased at the ABT Box Office at 2801 Third Ave N and by phone 406-256-6052, M-F 10-5 and Saturdays 10-2, and on the ABT website albertabairtheater.org.