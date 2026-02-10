Grand Teton Music Festival to Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Diverse Summer Lineup

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF), led by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles and Executive Director Emma Kail, has announced its 65th anniversary summer season, taking place from July 2 to August 15, 2026.

Featuring seven weeks of world-class music - including programs by the Festival Orchestra, three Gateway Series presentations, and five chamber music concerts, plus free family, education, and community engagement presentations - the season celebrates the stunning natural beauty of Jackson Hole as its home, Walk Festival Hall, undergoes a transformative $35 million renovation. Classical gems and renowned soloists will grace the Festival stage as the Grand Teton Music Festival "camps out" at venues including the Jackson Hole High School Auditorium, the Center for the Arts, Teton Village Commons, and more. Series packages are now on sale; single tickets go on sale April 7, 2026.

This year also marks Sir Donald Runnicles' 20th anniversary as Music Director at GTMF. "One of the most beautiful places in the world, one of the greatest orchestras in the world - two compelling reasons to join us at the 2026 Grand Teton Music Festival," said Runnicles. "It is also an anniversary season, marking my 20th year at the helm of this glorious orchestra. It has been a thrilling and eventful two decades where the music making has reached new levels of excellence and adventure - with new venues in the summer in lieu of our Walk Festival Hall under renovation, the adventure continues. Please join us!"

Executive Director Emma Kail says, "Season 65 is a celebration of who we are and where we're headed - honoring GTMF's deep roots in Jackson Hole while embracing a spirit of adventure as we 'camp out' across the community during Walk Festival Hall's transformation. As the nation marks America 250 in 2026, we're proud to reflect the ideals of creativity & gathering through music that brings people together in extraordinary places. This anniversary season is both a tribute to our past and an open invitation to imagine the future with us."

The 2026 Festival Orchestra Series features gems across the classical repertoire and renowned soloists, including Maria Ioudenitch, Madeline Adkins, Eleni Calenos, Daniel Luis Espinal, and José González Granero and GTMF's own Festival Orchestra musicians, led by Sir Donald Runnicles. The Festival Orchestra is the heart of GTMF and includes Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky's Fifth on July 10 and July 11, featuring pianist Tanner Jorden, a 2021 Donald Runnicles Musical Arts Scholarship winner; Shostakovich & Mozart's Clarinet on July 17 and July 18, featuring clarinetist José González Granero; Melodies of Britain on July 31 and August 1, featuring violinist Maria Ioudenitch; Beethoven & Korngold on August 7 and August 8, featuring violinist Madeline Adkins; and the Festival Finale: Night at the Opera on August 14 and August 15, featuring soprano Eleni Calenos and tenor Daniel Luis Espinal.

Two weeks of outdoor concerts will be held this year: at the Center for the Arts Lawn in downtown Jackson in Week 1 and Teton Village Commons in Week 4. Performances include Opening Night: From the Stage to the Silver Screen (July 2), a free Family Jam with host and Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich (July 3), the Jayne & Al Hilde, Jr. Patriotic Pops led by conductor Donato Cabrera and featuring soloist Capathia Jenkins (July 4), Music of the American West, which brings the wide-open landscapes of the American West to life in a rousing program of classic Western tunes (July 24), and Fantasia 2026, a special night of classical favorites (July 25).

The 2026 Gateway Series presents renowned artists from a variety of musical genres, and this year brings energetic Broadway, chorus, and folk music to the Center for the Arts Theater. Highlighted performers include The King's Singers (July 6), the GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning ensemble with a diverse program ranging from the Beatles and Disney favorites to choral standards; the GRAMMY-winning virtuosic acoustic quintet Punch Brothers (July 27), comprised of mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Brittany Haas; and Give Our Regards to Broadway (August 3), which features Broadway music director and conductor Andy Einhorn with a cohort of Broadway's top voices for an unforgettable evening of songs celebrating iconic divas of the stage.

New in 2026 is the Teton House Concert Series, taking place in exquisite, private homes throughout Teton County, WY. Experience the virtuosity of Festival musicians performing chamber music in curated, intimate settings. These one-of-a-kind social and musical experiences include a cocktail hour, performance, and mingling with world-class musicians. Dates and locations to be announced.

The Benoliel Chamber Music Series returns for five engaging concerts (Thursdays, July 9, 16, 30 & August 6, 13, 2026) featuring the artistry of world-class Festival musicians in an intimate and welcoming setting. Enjoy core classical repertoire and family-friendly tunes, including a narrated performance of Kevin Lau's The Nightingale, based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale, selections from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, and other rarely heard gems, accompanied by commentary from host and GTMF Chamber Music Advisor Adelle Eslinger Runnicles. Additional details and programs will be announced in April 2026.

GTMF's 100+ free community events return to both sides of the Teton Pass with On the Road concerts by Festival musicians, Musical Adventures with Ms. Meaghan, the Donald Runnicles Musical Arts Scholarship Competition, and more. Free community summer programming will be announced in April 2026.

2026 SUMMER SEASON DETAILS

2026 Festival Orchestra Series

Jackson Hole High School Auditorium | Jackson, WY

Tickets: General Admission $40-$75; Children/students $5. Open Rehearsals at the Jackson Hole High School Auditorium, Fridays, July 10, 17 & 31 - August 7 & 14 at 10:00 AM, $20.

Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky's Fifth

Friday, July 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Program:

Key - Star Spangled Banner

Rachmaninoff - Piano Concerto No. 2

Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 5

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Tanner Jorden, piano (2021 Donald Runnicles Musical Arts Scholarship winner)

Shostakovich & Mozart's Clarinet Concerto

Friday, July 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Program:

Barber - The School for Scandal Overture

Mozart - Clarinet Concerto

Shostakovich - Symphony No. 1

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

José González Granero, clarinet

Melodies of Britain

Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Program:

James MacMillan - Britannia

Mendelssohn - Violin Concerto

Haydn - Symphony No. 104, London

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Maria Ioudenitch, violin

Beethoven & Korngold

Friday, August 7, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Program:

Barry - Suite from Out of Africa

Korngold - Violin Concerto

Beethoven - Symphony No. 6

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Madeline Adkins, violin

Festival Finale: Night at the Opera

Friday, August 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Program:

Mendelssohn - Symphony No. 4, "Italian"

Puccini - Scenes, Interludes, Arias

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Eleni Calenos, soprano

Daniel Luis Espinal, tenor

2026 Gateway Series

Center for the Arts Theater, Jackson, WY

The King's Singers

Monday, July 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Tickets: $45-$85; Children/students $5

The King's Singers have set the gold standard in a cappella singing on the world's greatest stages for over 55 years. Renowned for their unrivalled technique, musicianship, and versatility, the GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning ensemble performs a diverse program ranging from The Beatles and Disney favorites to choral standards.

Punch Brothers

Monday, July 27, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Tickets: General Admission $65-$105; Children/students $5

Punch Brothers, formed in 2006, are a virtuosic quintet featuring mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Brittany Haas. Known for pushing the boundaries of acoustic music, the band has garnered critical acclaim, including a GRAMMY for Best Folk Album for All Ashore (2018). These trailblazers in contemporary acoustic music bring "bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart." - The Washington Post

Give Our Regards to Broadway

Monday, August 3, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Tickets: $45-$85; Children/students $5

Leading ladies of Broadway take center stage in an unforgettable evening of songs from the world of musicals with music director and conductor Andy Einhorn. From Julie to Carol To Barbra to Audra and more, experience a tour through the ages as we celebrate the iconic divas of the Broadway stage!

Andy Einhorn, artistic director & piano

Cassondra James, vocalist

Andrea Ross, vocalist

2026 Benoliel Chamber Music Series

Jackson Hole High School Auditorium | Jackson, WY

Tickets: General Admission $35; Children/students $5

Thursdays, July 9, 16, 30 & August 6, 13, 2026

GTMF's chamber music series features the artistry of our world-class Festival musicians in an intimate and welcoming setting. Enjoy core classical repertoire; family-friendly tunes including a narrated performance of Kevin Lau's The Nightingale, based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale, and selections from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons; and rarely heard gems, accompanied by commentary from host and Chamber Music Advisor Adelle Eslinger Runnicles. Full programming to be announced in April.

Teton House Concert Series

Private homes in Teton County, WY

Tickets: $150; Children/students $45

Experience the virtuosity of our Festival musicians performing chamber music in exquisite homes throughout Teton County, WY. These one-of-a-kind social and musical experiences include a cocktail hour, performance, and mingling with world-class musicians. Dates, programs & locations to be announced. Tickets are limited and will go on sale on April 7 - purchase a VIP Add-On package for early access.

Outdoor Concerts Series

Opening Night: From the Stage to the Silver Screen

Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Center for the Arts Lawn | Jackson, WY

Tickets: Reserved seats - $35-$50 adults, $15 Children/students; lawn seats - free

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Celebrate the opening night of GTMF's 65th season with the music of Broadway and film performed by the Festival Orchestra.

Free Family Jam

Friday, July 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Center for the Arts Lawn | Jackson, WY

Tickets: Free with advance RSVP

Timothy Constable, assistant conductor

Meaghan Heinrich, host

Jayne & Al Hilde, Jr. Patriotic Pops

Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Center for the Arts Lawn | Jackson, WY

Tickets: Reserved seats - $35-$50 adults, $15 Children/students; lawn seats - free

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Capathia Jenkins, vocalist

Music of the American West

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Teton Village Commons | Teton Village, WY

Tickets: Reserved seats - $35-$50 adults, $5 Children/students; lawn seats - free

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Celebrate America's 250th anniversary with true Jackson Hole spirit! The Festival Orchestra, led by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles, brings the wide-open landscapes of the American West to life in a rousing program of classic Western tunes.

Fantasia 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Teton Village Commons | Teton Village, WY

Tickets: Reserved seats - $35-$50 adults, $5 Children/students; lawn seats - free

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

The Festival Orchestra is the heart of GTMF. While Walk Festival Hall is renovated, join us for a special night of classical favorites overlooking the Hall on Teton Village Commons, led by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles.