STRANGE MATING CALLS Begins August 5 at The Story Mill Warehouse 

Follow the performers around the Tinworks Art exhibition at Story Mill in the immersive new production Strange Mating Calls, a co-production between Nervous Theatre and Bozeman Actors Theatre.

This world premiere theatre piece reimagines Pier Paolo Pasolini's controversial 1968 film Teorema. The adaptation is created by the company of actors and directed by Connor Berkompas.

A mysterious visitor descends upon an upper class home and seduces each member of the household radically disrupting the family structure. Pasolini's original story begs the question, what happens when we are suddenly forced to really look at ourselves- our identities, our impact on the world around us, our repressed desires... all at once?

Winner of Bozeman Magazine's Readers Choice Award and hailed as "Ambitious and Fabulous" by the San Diego Reader, Nervous Theatre was last seen in Bozeman with their critically acclaimed production of Mommy's Dead and They Buried Her in Moscow.

Strange Mating Calls will be presented at the Tinworks Art exhibition in Bozeman's Story Mill warehouse, August 5-7 and 19-21. All performances begin at 7:30pm, doors open at 7pm. Due to the immersive staging of this performance, there will be no late seating.

Tickets for Strange Mating Calls are available at two pricing options, $15 for a General ticket or $30 for a "Support the Arts" ticket. To purchase tickets to this event, go to BozemanActorsTheatre.org. To learn more, visit NervousTheatre.com.