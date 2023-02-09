Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Missoula Children's Theatre Adds Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR.

The added performance is this Friday, February 10th at 5PM.  

Feb. 09, 2023  
Missoula Children's Theatre Adds Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR.

Don't miss the opportunity to "Bend and Snap" at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts! Due to popular demand, the Missoula Children's Theatre is adding an extra performance of Legally Blonde The Musical, Jr. this Friday, February 10th at 5PM.

MCT's energetic and talented 7th-12th grade cast present a one-hour production of Legally Blonde The Musical JR.---a truly fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. When Elle Woods' boyfriend dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she's not "serious" enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands by charming her way into law school. She finds that books and looks aren't mutually exclusive.

Tickets are available and going fast at MCTinc.org, by phone (406) 728-7529 or at the MCT Box Office, M-F Noon to 5pm.




