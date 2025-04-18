Michael Cavanaugh Brings the Music Of Billy Joel & Elton John To Alberta Bair Theater In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Michael Cavanaugh as he performs the music of Billy Joel and Elton John on Saturday, May 10, at 7:30 PM.

The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John features the greatest hits of these two great rock piano legends. Songs include: “Piano Man,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Movin' Out,” “I'm Still Standing,” “My Life,” and many more. Pollstar ranked this show in the Top 50 touring Acts/Shows the last two years.

Michael Cavanaugh stars in this production. He was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin' Out. Michael received both Tony and Grammy nominations for the lead role. Billboard calls him the “New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook.” Broadway World referred to Cavanaugh as “The New Piano Man.” Reuters named Cavanaugh Entertainer of the Year.

Tickets, $68, $48; $25 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturday 10 AM-2 PM at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

